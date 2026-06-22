Top Story Spotlight McDowell County woman charged after child tests positive for meth Mike Conley Jun 22, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A McDowell County woman has been charged after a child in her care tested positive for methamphetamine. Wyatt PHOTO SUBMITTED kAmqC:EE2?J s2?:6==6 (J2EE[ bb[ @7 }63@[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 6IA@D:?8 2 49:=5 E@ 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46]k^AmkAm~? %F6D52J[ yF?6 h[ s6E64E:G6 q:==:6 qC@H? H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 DA@<6 H:E9 (J2EE 27E6C C646:G:?8 2 C676CC2= 7C@> |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6A2CE>6?E @7 $@4:2= $6CG:46D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 :?E6CG:6H[ (J2EE D2:5 D96 925 FD65 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 :? E96 AC6D6?46 @7 2 49:=5 :? 96C 9@>6] uFCE96C :?G6DE:82E:@? 2?5 2 A@D:E:G6 5CF8 2?2=JD:D E6DE 56E6C>:?65 E96 ;FG6?:=6 925 366? 6IA@D65 E@ 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46[ 2?5 492C86D H6C6 7:=65[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Old Fort officials day Fourth of July parade will take place on new route The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Corpening YMCA director leaves Marion to assume new role NC state employees’ health plan faces big changes. Here’s what’s coming in July Boil water notice issued for Nebo water customers 'I shot that guy': Hickory man gets $2.5M bond; charged with murder of business partner, who was on area school board Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why kAm(J2EE C646:G65 2 Sfd[___ D64FC65 3@?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old No other individuals inside were injured, according to the news release. Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door A brief standoff took place before he surrendered and was taken into custody. Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. 'I shot that guy': Hickory man gets $2.5M bond; charged with murder of business partner, who was on area school board An Alexander County Schools Board of Education member was shot and killed at the Old Hickory Tannery on Wednesday. Hickory man held on $3.5 million bond after 1.2 pounds of drugs, 5 guns found in search The investigators found about 256 grams of fentanyl, 241 grams of methamphetamine and 52 grams of cocaine. Watch Now: Related Video Starmer Steps Down After Emotional Downing Street Farewell UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far Egypt: Turkish foreign minister warns US-Iran talks may face setbacks, says Israel could sabotage process. Egypt: Turkish foreign minister warns US-Iran talks may face setbacks, says Israel could sabotage process. Recommended for you