Featured Top Story Spotlight Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best Mike Conley Aug 7, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Bella Donna Beauty opened in April in Marion. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley Located in the heart of downtown Marion, Bella Donna Beauty aims to be an inclusive place where all kinds of customers can get their hair done and feel welcome. Bella Donna Beauty offers haircuts, highlights, gray blending, fashion colors, extensions and wedding hair. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAmq6==2 s@??2[ 2E e` $] |2:? $E] :? |2C:@?[ :D ?6IE E@ qCF46’D u23F=@FD u@@5D] %96 92:C D2=@? :D @H?65 3J t>:=J v:33D[ H9@ 92D H@C<65 :? 92:C DEJ=:?8 7@C >@C6 E92? a_ J62CD]k^AmkAmv:33D D2:5 D96 92D H@C<65 E96 >2;@C:EJ @7 E92E E:>6 :? pD96G:==6] $96 76=E :E H2D E:>6 E@ @A6? 96C @H? DEF5:@ :? 96C 9@>6E@H?] q6==2 s@??2 @A6?65 :? pAC:= @7 E9:D J62C]k^Am kAm“x ;FDE H2?E65 E@ 4@>6 324< 9@>6[” v:33D D2:5]k^Am Owner Emily Gibbs stands next to some of the artwork in her salon. The interior of Bella Donna is filled with colorful artwork. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm$96 @A6C2E6D E96 92:C D2=@? H:E9 96C 4@FD:? w@??2=66 v:33D 2?5 6>A=@J66 {246J y@?6D[ 3@E9 @7 H9@> ;@:?65 E96 3FD:?6DD :? yF?6] p== E9C66 2C6 ?2E:G6D @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial Marion YMCA gets new executive director Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed Marion radio station moves to new location NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards announces he will drop his reelection bid 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain Read motion filed claiming man convicted of killing Zilpha Lowery in innocent Triangle teen paralyzed after diving off uncovered pool platform. Who’s to blame? U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting kAmq6==2 s@??2 q62FEJ :D 2 4@?E:?F2E:@? @7 2 72>:=J EC25:E:@? @7 6?EC6AC6?6FCD9:A :? |2C:@?] q@E9 t>:=J’D 2?5 w@??2=66’D 8C62E\8C2?572E96CD 925 3FD:?6DD6D @? 6249 D:56 @7 E@H?]k^AmkAmt>:=J D2:5 96C 525 92D @H?65 2 C@@7:?8 4@>A2?J 7@C d_ J62CD[ D@ :E >62?D 2 =@E E@ 96C E@ 36 2 v:33D H:E9 2 3FD:?6DD @? |2:? $EC66E :? |2C:@?]k^Am Bella Donna Beauty can be found at 61 S. Main St. in Marion, and it is next to Bruce’s Fabulous Foods. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAmw@??2=66 v:33D 2?5 y@?6D H6?E E9C@F89 4@D>6E@=@8J D49@@= E@86E96C 2?5 92G6 H@C<65 :? E9:D AC@76DD:@? 7@C `b J62CD]k^Am kAm%@86E96C[ t>:=J v:33D[ w@??2=66 v:33D 2?5 y@?6D AC@G:56 2 H:56 C2?86 @7 D6CG:46D 7@C E96:C 4=:6?ED[ 3@E9 >2=6 2?5 76>2=6[ @7 2== 286D]k^Am kAm%96J @776C 92:C4FED[ 9:89=:89ED[ 8C2J 3=6?5:?8[ 72D9:@? 4@=@CD[ 6IE6?D:@?D 2?5 H655:?8 92:C] %96J 2=D@ 5@ >2<6FA 2?5 D@>6 724:2= H2I:?8] y@?6D 2?5 w@??2=66 v:33D DA64:2=:K6 :? 6IE6?D:@?D 2?5 H655:?8 92:C 2?5 >2<6FA]k^Am kAm%96 E9C66 H@>6? D2:5 E96J 6DA64:2==J H2?E 2== <:?5D @7 4FDE@>6CD E@ 766= H6=4@>6 :? 2? :?4=FD:G6 A=246] %96J 92G6 2 56G@E65 4=:6?E6=6 2?5 H2?E E@ 255 >@C6]k^AmkAm%96 :?E6C:@C @7 q6==2 s@??2 :D 4@=@C7F=] %96J H2?E E@ 3C:?8 D@>6E9:?8 2 =:EE=6 5:776C6?E E@ 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm“(6 H@F=5 =@G6 E@ 92G6 E96 7C62<D 2?5 H6:C5@D 4@>6 2?5 92G6 D@>6 A=246 H96C6 E96J 766= 4@>7@CE23=6[” t>:=J v:33D D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 9@FCD 2E q6==2 s@??2 q62FEJ 42? G2CJ] “(6 >2<6 @FC @H? D4965F=6[” t>:=J v:33D D2:5] “xE :D 32D65 @? H92E 2?J3@5J ?665D]”k^Am Bella Donna Beauty is operated by (from left) employee Lacey Jones, owner Emily Gibbs and her cousin Honnalee Gibbs. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm%96 D2=@? :D 32D:42==J @A6? |@?52J E9C@F89 $2EFC52J 2?5 2AA@:?E>6?ED 2C6 C64@>>6?565]k^AmkAm“(6 ;FDE H2?E E@ >2<6 6G6CJ@?6 766= E96:C 36DE[” w@??2=66 v:33D D2:5]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^Ta_9EEAD^^HHH]72463@@<]4@>^AC@7:=6]A9An:5le`dh_bhbbcahhb]Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmq6==2 s@??2 u2463@@< A286] k^2mk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Owner Emily Gibbs talks about Bella Donna Beauty Watch Now: Related Video Iran Warns Gulf States | Israel Strikes Lebanon as Hormuz Talks Continue | West Asia Crisis Trump's Reflecting Pool Dispute Deepens as Preservation Group Says DOJ Filing Weakens Vandalism Claims Trump's Reflecting Pool Dispute Deepens as Preservation Group Says DOJ Filing Weakens Vandalism Claims Trump says deal to reopen the Strait could come soon while defending US missile arsenal Trump says deal to reopen the Strait could come soon while defending US missile arsenal Iran says it has reached agreement with Oman on Strait of Hormuz shipping rout Iran says it has reached agreement with Oman on Strait of Hormuz shipping rout Recommended for you