Top Story Spotlight A NOTE FROM SCHOOL McDowell County Schools superintendent: Welcome to a new school year Tracy Grit McDowell County Schools superintendent Aug 13, 2026 41 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As summer begins to wind down, there are already unmistakable signs that a new school year is underway in McDowell County. Tracy Grit Dan Crawley, McDowell News kAm{2DE %9FCD52J[ J@F >2J 92G6 ?@E:465 2 76H >@C6 D49@@= 3FD6D @? E96 C@25 2D |4s@H6== t2C=J r@==686 2?5 |4s@H6== p4256>J 7@C x??@G2E:@? H6=4@>65 DEF56?ED 324< E@ 4=2DD6D @? 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Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year Who will replace Chuck Edwards? GOP begins search for new candidate Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing New McDowell County sheriff sworn in after former sheriff retires Marion radio station moves to new location kAm%9C@F89 2 DEC@?8 A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 2?5 7F?5:?8 AC@G:565 E9C@F89 2 $49@@= $276EJ vC2?E[ H6 92G6 366? 23=6 E@ AFC492D6 6BF:A>6?E E92E H:== 6?92?46 D64FC:EJ 2E >2?J @7 @FC 2E9=6E:4 6G6?ED] pD 72?D 2EE6?5 82>6D E9:D D62D@?[ H6 2D< 6G6CJ@?6 E@ C625 E96 A@DE65 D:8?D[ 7@==@H E96 5:C64E:@?D @7 DE277 2E E96 6?EC2?46D[ 2?5 2==@H 2 =:EE=6 6IEC2 E:>6 2D H6 4@?E:?F6 E@ 7:?6\EF?6 E96D6 ?6H AC@465FC6D] ~FC 8@2= :D D:>A=6i E@ AC@G:56 2 D276[ 6?;@J23=6 6IA6C:6?46 7@C 6G6CJ DEF56?E[ 72>:=J 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36C H9@ 4@>6D E@ 4966C @? 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E96 4=2DDC@@>[ 2?5 H2E49 2D E96J 4@?E:?F6 E@ C2:D6 E96 DE2?52C5 7@C H92E :D A@DD:3=6 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $49@@=D]k^Am kAm%96 3FD6D 2C6 C@==:?8[ E96 DE25:F> =:89ED 2C6 @?[ 2?5 E96 6I4:E6>6?E :D 3F:=5:?8] w6C6VD E@ 2?@E96C J62C @7 3C62<:?8 C64@C5D[ 4C62E:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2?5 AC@G:?8 E92E E96 36DE 52JD 7@C |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $49@@=D 2C6 DE:== 29625]k^Am Tracy Grit is superintendent of McDowell County Schools. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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