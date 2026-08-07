Spotlight Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions Mike Conley Aug 7, 2026 46 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friends, family members, colleagues and community leaders gathered Friday, July 31, at the Beam Celebration Center in Marion to honor Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan and celebrate his retirement.kAmqF492?2? C6E:C65 pF8] `] k^Am Friends, family members, colleagues and community leaders gathered Friday, July 31, at the Beam Celebration Center in Marion to honor Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan. SARAH SIAK PHOTOGRAPHY kAm%9C@F89@FE E96 6G6?E[ qF492?2? H2D AC6D6?E65 H:E9 2H2C5D 2?5 C64@8?:E:@?D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46]k^Am Sheriff Ricky Buchanan was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, presented by N.C. Fraternal Order of Police President Chet Effler. SARAH SIAK PHOTOGRAPHY kAmqF492?2? H2D 2H2C565 E96 ~C56C @7 E96 {@?8 {627 !:?6[ AC6D6?E65 3J }]r] uC2E6C?2= ~C56C @7 !@=:46 !C6D:56?E r96E t77=6C] %96 ~C56C @7 E96 {@?8 {627 !:?6 :D 2 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 4:G:=:2? 2H2C5 E92E C64@8?:K6D :?5:G:5F2=D H9@ 92G6 56>@?DEC2E65 D6CG:46 E@ E96 DE2E6 2?5 E96:C 4@>>F?:E:6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial Marion YMCA gets new executive director Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed Marion radio station moves to new location NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards announces he will drop his reelection bid 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain Read motion filed claiming man convicted of killing Zilpha Lowery in innocent Triangle teen paralyzed after diving off uncovered pool platform. Who’s to blame? U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 7=28 E92E 7=6H 2E E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 H2D C6>@G65 =2DE H66< 2?5 AC6D6?E65 E@ qF492?2?]k^AmkAm“$96C:77 qF492?2?’D 565:42E:@? E@ 2 42C66C 56G@E65 E@ AC@E64E:?8 @E96CD 2?5 9:D :?7=F6?46 @? E96 4:E:K6?D @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ 36 76=E E9C@F89 E96 A6@A=6 96 92D >6?E@C65[ E96 C6=2E:@?D9:AD 96 92D 3F:=E 2?5 E96 DE2?52C5 @7 D6CG:46 96 92D D6E[” E96 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5] k^Am Emergency Services Director Will Kehler presented retiring Sheriff Ricky Buchanan with a certificate. SARAH SIAK PHOTOGRAPHY kAmr9:67 s6AFEJ }2E92? |246[ H9@ H@? E96 #6AF3=:42? AC:>2CJ 7@C D96C:77[ H:== DF44665 qF492?2? 2D E96 ?6IE D96C:77 @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ] w6 :D F?@AA@D65 :? E96 86?6C2= 6=64E:@?]k^Am A flag that flew at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was ceremonially removed last week and presented to retiring Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. SARAH SIAK PHOTOGRAPHY N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene, who is a former sheriff of McDowell County, also presented an award to retiring Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. SARAH SIAK PHOTOGRAPHY The retirement reception for Sheriff Ricky Buchanan was held at the Beam Celebration Center in Marion. SARAH SIAK PHOTOGRAPHY Throughout the event, Buchanan was presented with awards and recognitions. SARAH SIAK PHOTOGRAPHY 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial “Cold case investigations of cases where there is public pressure for resolution can fall prey to tunnel vision and sloppy investigation fuele… Marion YMCA gets new executive director “His experience and knowledge of the YMCA’s mission make him a strong fit to lead Corpening Memorial YMCA and build on its impact in McDowell County." Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed “This is a chance to help show the beauty, energy and welcoming spirit that make our downtown such a special place." Marion radio station moves to new location WBRM or Bigfoot Country 103.9 FM is now based on Henderson Street. NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says After they were shot, their faces were used to open their phones and remove the passcodes, according to the search warrant. 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