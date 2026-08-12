Featured Top Story Spotlight McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. Mike Conley Aug 12, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If an increase in McDowell County's sales tax is approved, it could bring in $1.5 million for the county.kAmsFC:?8 |@?52J’D >66E:?8[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD 962C5 2 C6A@CE 23@FE 9@H E96 >@?6J 4@F=5 36 FD65] %96 D2=6D E2I :?4C62D6 H:== 36 @? E96 32==@E :? E96 }@G6>36C 86?6C2= 6=64E:@?] %96 :?4C62D6 H@F=5 AFE E96 D2=6D E2I 2E fT]k^Am On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held their regular meeting for August at the County Administrative Offices in downtown Marion. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAmt2C=:6C E9:D J62C[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD F?2?:>@FD=J 28C665 E@ 42== 7@C 2 C676C6?5F> 5FC:?8 E96 72== 6=64E:@? @? 2? :?4C62D6 @7 E96 D2=6D E2I] r@>>:DD:@?6C !2EC:4< t==:D >256 2 >@E:@? E@ AFE @? 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Here's where and when Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year Who will replace Chuck Edwards? GOP begins search for new candidate Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled New McDowell County sheriff sworn in after former sheriff retires Marion radio station moves to new location kAmp D2=6D E2I :D 2 4@?DF>AE:@?\32D65 E2I 4@==64E65 3J 2 D6==6C 7C@> 2 3FJ6C @? 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FA52E6 E@ E96 2=4@9@= 2?5 5CF8 E6DE:?8 A@=:4J[ H9:49 H2D 2=D@ 2AAC@G65]k^Am kAm• w62C5 2 C6A@CE 7C@> (@@E6? 23@FE E96 4@?E:?F65 C64@G6CJ 7C@> wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6[ H9:49 92AA6?65 :? =2E6 $6AE6>36C a_ac] %96 4@F?EJ :D =@@<:?8 E@ >2<6 C6A2:CD E@ 2 G2C:6EJ @7 :ED AC@A6CE:6D :?4=F5:?8 E96 |4s@H6== w@FD6[ $A2F=5:?8 %C2:=[ |2A=6 {627 !2C<[ w6>A9:== !2C<[ q=24< q62C !2C<[ $2?5J p?5C6HD !2C<[ {:?5=6J !2C< 2?5 vC66?=66 !2C<] p=D@[ D6G6C2= 8C2?E 2AA=:42E:@?D 2C6 A=2??65 7@C DF3>:DD:@?[ :?4=F5:?8 7@C E96 h`` r6?E6C C6=@42E:@?[ 2 ?6H 2?:>2= D96=E6C 2?5 2? 6IA2?D:@? @7 E96 ~=5 u@CE $6?:@C r6?E6C] %9@D6 2AA=:42E:@?D[ H9:49 2C6 36:?8 4@>A=6E65 3J E96 u@@E9:==D #68:@?2= r@>>:DD:@?[ 2C6 5F6 3J $6AE] g] xE :D =:<6=J E92E E96 8C2?E 2??@F?46>6?ED H@F=5 ?@E 92AA6? F?E:= }@G6>36C @C s646>36C]k^Am kAm• w62C5 2 C6A@CE 23@FE E96 4@F?EJ’D @A6C2E:@?D 6G2=F2E:@? AC@46DD] %96 8@2= @7 E9:D AC@46DD :D E@ =@@< 2E @A6C2E:@?2= 677:4:6?4:6D :? E96 7@==@H:?8 2C62Di 4@?EC24E65 D6CG:46D GD] FE:=:K2E:@? @7 4@F?EJ DE277[ 6G2=F2E:?8 4@F?EJ 36?67:E AC@8C2>D DF49 2D E96 D6=7\:?DFC2?46 A=2?[ :56?E:7J:?8 DFCA=FD C62= 2?5 A6CD@?2= AC@A6CEJ 2?5 6G2=F2E:?8 6?6C8J 677:4:6?4J :>AC@G6>6?ED]k^Am On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard a report from Tax Collector Linda Onufrey. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm• w6=5 2 4=@D65 D6DD:@? @? 2 A6CD@??6= >2EE6C] (@@E6? D2:5 ?@ 24E:@? H2D E2<6? 27E6C E96 4=@D65 D6DD:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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