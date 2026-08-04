Featured Top Story Spotlight Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Mike Conley Aug 4, 2026 Aug 4, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marion is about to get a new place where customers can enjoy ice cream, milkshakes and frozen treats.kAm~? $2EFC52J[ E96 @H?6CD @7 z6CD92H’D zC62>6CJ 2??@F?465 E96J H:== D@@? @A6? E96:C ?6H6DE =@42E:@? :? |2C:@?] xE H:== 36 =@42E65 2E `fh_ #FE96C7@C5 #@25[ :? E96 7@C>6C |@F?E2:? {2<6 #62=EJ 3F:=5:?8[ 36EH66? v6C36C r@==:D:@? U2>Aj v=2DD 2?5 E96 '2=G@=:?6 @:= 492?86 3FD:?6DD]k^Am Kershaw’s Kreamery is opening a location in Marion at 1790 Rutherford Road. PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm“(6VC6 :?4C65:3=J 6I4:E65 E@ 36 ;@:?:?8 E96 |2C:@? 4@>>F?:EJ[” D2:5 r=2JE@? $>:E9[ H9@ :D @?6 @7 E96 @H?6CD @7 z6CD92H’D zC62>6CJ] “~FC 8@2= :D E@ @A6? ?6IE H66<6?5[ 2=E9@F89 E96 6I24E @A6?:?8 52J :D DE:== 36:?8 7:?2=:K65 2D H6 4@>A=6E6 E96 =2DE 76H 56E2:=D] (6V== 36 DFC6 E@ 2??@F?46 E96 @77:4:2= 52E6 2D D@@? 2D 6G6CJE9:?8 :D 4@?7:C>65]”k^Am People are also reading… Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where Marion YMCA gets new executive director 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more Audit details $111 million cost of Helene relief sites, some in McDowell, Catawba, Burke McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law Triangle teen paralyzed after diving off uncovered pool platform. Who’s to blame? NC House urged by law enforcement agencies to pass hemp restrictions bill kAmz6CD92H’D zC62>6CJ 92D =@42E:@?D :? #FE96C7@C5E@? 2?5 u@C6DE r:EJ]k^Am Kershaw's Kreamery is a family-owned business specializing in premium, homemade, small-batch ice cream. PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm“%96 @H?6CD @7 z6CD92H’D zC62>6CJ 2C6 |2C:@? 2?5 #FE96C7@C5 r@F?EJ ?2E:G6D D:?46 E96 `f__D H:E9 566A E:6D E@ 3@E9 4@>>F?:E:6D[” $>:E9 D2:5] w6 D2:5 96 8@6D 3J E96 ?2>6 z6CD92H]k^AmkAmz6CD92HVD zC62>6CJ :D 2 72>:=J\@H?65 3FD:?6DD DA64:2=:K:?8 :? 9@>6>256[ D>2==\32E49 :46 4C62>] %96 =@42E:@?D 2=D@ @776C 7C6D9 H277=6 3@H=D[ >:=<D92<6D[ 52:CJ\7C66 :46 4C62>[ 52:CJ\7C66 D92<6D[ 7C6D9 7CF:E D@C36ED 2?5 ?@\DF82C\25565 @AE:@?D]k^Am kAmz6CD92H’D zC62>6CJ 92D `f 6>A=@J66D ?@H H@C<:?8 2E :ED EH@ =@42E:@?D] %96 3FD:?6DD :D =@@<:?8 E@ 9:C6 7:G6 E@ `_ >@C6 A6@A=6 7@C E96 |2C:@? =@42E:@?] %96 9@FCD @7 @A6C2E:@? 92G6 J6E E@ 36 56E6C>:?65]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]72463@@<]4@>^AC@7:=6]A9An:5le`dffbb`b_agb_Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmz6CD92HVD zC62>6CJ u2463@@< A286]k^2mk^Am Kershaw’s Kreamery has 17 employees now working at its two locations. PHOTO SUBMITTED The locations for Kershaw’s Kreamery offer fresh, homemade waffle bowls. PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Restaurant with Western theme opens in Valdese this week “We didn't have any intentions of going in there and putting a Western-themed restaurant in there, but it just kind of spoke to us,” Wesley Ab…