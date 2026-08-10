Top Story Spotlight McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting Mike Conley Aug 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will again talk about the sales tax referendum and enacting a possible moratorium on data centers.kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== >66E 2E d A]>] |@?52J 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 @77:46D 2E eh }] |2:? $E] :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?]k^AmkAmu:CDE[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 962C FA52E6D @? E96 4@F?EJ’D EC2?D:E DJDE6> 7C@> %C2?D:E s:C64E@C y2D@? w@==:7:6=5]k^AmkAm!=2??:?8 s:C64E@C #@? w2C>@? H:== E2=< E@ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 23@FE 2 AC@A@D65 @C5:?2?46 C68F=2E:?8 #' A2C<D 2?5 42>A8C@F?5D] w2C>@? 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GOP begins search for new candidate Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing 1 Mooresville officer arrested, 10 others under investigation for misuse of Flock cameras Marion YMCA gets new executive director McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire How many NC high school athletes are getting paid this year? New report out on NIL deals Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%2I r@==64E@C {:?52 ~?F7C6J H:== 36 @? 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DA62< E@ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 23@FE 2?J :DDF6 @C :E6> ?@E @? E96 286?52]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 2=D@ 962C E96 C6A@CE 7C@> r@F?EJ |2?286C pD9=6J (@@E6?]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best “We are very inclusive, a place where people can come and not feel judged.” Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial “Cold case investigations of cases where there is public pressure for resolution can fall prey to tunnel vision and sloppy investigation fuele… NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says After they were shot, their faces were used to open their phones and remove the passcodes, according to the search warrant. Marion radio station moves to new location WBRM or Bigfoot Country 103.9 FM is now based on Henderson Street. 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