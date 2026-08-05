Featured Top Story Spotlight Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial s_johnson Aug 5, 2026 Aug 5, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The man convicted of bludgeoning a McDowell County woman to death in 1993 claims he is innocent and is fighting to get a new trial.kAm#@36CE s62? %2J=@C H2D 4@?G:4E65 3J 2 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ ;FCJ @7 7:CDE\568C66 >FC56C :? E96 562E9 @7 +:=A92 {@F:D6 {@H6CJ] %2J=@C H2D D6?E6?465 E@ =:76 :? AC:D@? H:E9@FE E96 A@DD:3:=:EJ @7 A2C@=6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAm%2J=@C :D 4FCC6?E=J D6CG:?8 9:D D6?E6?46 :? E96 t2DE6C? r@CC64E:@?2= x?DE:EFE:@? :? |2FCJ[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ 244@C5:?8 E@ }]r] s6A2CE>6?E @7 p5F=E r@CC64E:@? 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Learn more about project at meeting Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more Marion radio station moves to new location McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire Audit details $111 million cost of Helene relief sites, some in McDowell, Catawba, Burke NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. 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(9:E65 H6C6 3@E9 4@?D:56C65 DFDA64ED 7@C {@H6CJVD >FC56C] #@36CE C6A62E65=J C6;64E65 2 D:I\J62C A=62 2?5 >2:?E2:?65 9:D :??@46?46] #@3:? 6?565 FA H:E9 AC@32E:@?]”k^Am kAm|F>>2’D 8@2= 7@C E96 42D6 :D E@ 92G6 E96 4@?G:4E:@? @G6CEFC?65 2?5 E96 492C86D 282:?DE %2J=@C 5:D>:DD65 H:E9 AC6;F5:46[ D96 D2:5]k^Am Sarah Johnson is the courts and breaking news reporter for the McDowell News. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. s_johnson Author email Follow s_johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs The sheriff's office received a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services about a child being neglected NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says After they were shot, their faces were used to open their phones and remove the passcodes, according to the search warrant. Marion man charged with 10 counts sexual exploitation of a minor On Wednesday, July 22, investigators with the Marion Police Department were informed of possible child pornography. Read motion filed claiming man convicted of killing Zilpha Lowery in innocent The N.C. Center on Actual Innocence is representing Robert Dean Taylor to try to get the conviction overturned. 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