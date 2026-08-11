Featured Top Story Spotlight New McDowell County sheriff sworn in after former sheriff retires Mike Conley Aug 11, 2026 Aug 11, 2026 Updated 16 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Mace was officially sworn in as the new sheriff of McDowell County on Monday morning by District Court Judge Ellen Shelley. Nathan Mace is sworn in as McDowell County sheriff by District Court Judge Ellen Shelley. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm|246 :D E96 aeE9 A6CD@? E@ 9@=5 E96 @77:46 @7 D96C:77 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ] |246 H2D ;@:?65 7@C E96 46C6>@?J 3J 9:D 72>:=J 2?5 4@==628F6D[ :?4=F5:?8 !2F= p=<:C6[ H9@ H:== ?@H D6CG6 2D 49:67 56AFEJ @7 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46j ?6H=J C6E:C65 $96C:77 #:4<J %] qF492?2? 2?5 >6>36CD @7 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46]k^Am Nathan Mace signs paperwork with District Court Judge Ellen Shelley. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm“!=62D6 ;@:? FD :? 4@?8C2EF=2E:?8 $96C:77 |246 2D 96 368:?D E9:D ?6H 492AE6C @7 D6CG:46 2?5 =6256CD9:A 7@C |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says Marion radio station moves to new location Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions Who will replace Chuck Edwards? GOP begins search for new candidate Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year Read motion filed claiming man convicted of killing Zilpha Lowery in innocent McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled 1 Mooresville officer arrested, 10 others under investigation for misuse of Flock cameras How many NC high school athletes are getting paid this year? New report out on NIL deals kAm|246 :D CF??:?8 7@C 6=64E:@? E@ E96 @77:46 :? }@G6>36C] p7E6C H:??:?8 E96 #6AF3=:42? AC:>2CJ :? |2C49[ 96 :D F?@AA@D65 :? E96 86?6C2= 6=64E:@?] k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Who will replace Chuck Edwards? GOP begins search for new candidate ASHEVILLE — Just hours after embattled U.S. Rep. McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled “The commissioners are aware that the topic is of interest on a national and state level and want to be in front of the issue here locally." U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards announces he will drop his reelection bid “After much prayer, thoughtful reflection and many conversations with my family, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from my reelec… McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire "I will always be grateful to the people of McDowell County and to everyone who believed in me." Watch Now: Related Video Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Recommended for you