Featured Top Story Editor's Pick Spotlight McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled Mike Conley Aug 11, 2026 Aug 11, 2026 Updated Aug 12, 2026 0 × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell County will hold a public hearing on whether a one-year moratorium on data centers should be implemented.kAmx7 :>A=6>6?E65[ E96 >@C2E@C:F> H@F=5 8:G6 E:>6 7@C E96 4@F?EJ’D A=2??:?8 3@2C5 E@ 4C62E6 CF=6D 23@FE 52E2 46?E6CD]k^AmkAm%96 >@C2E@C:F> H2D 5:D4FDD65 2E |@?52J’D |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD >66E:?8] }F>6C@FD A6@A=6 H9@ 2EE6?565 E96 >66E:?8 H6C6 E96C6 E@ 962C 23@FE H92E E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H6C6 A=2??:?8 E@ 5@ 23@FE 2?J A@DD:3=6 52E2 46?E6CD 36:?8 3F:=E :? |4s@H6==]k^Am The issue of possible data centers in McDowell County was discussed at Monday’s regular meeting of the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAms2E2 46?E6CD 9@FD6 4@>AFE6C DJDE6>D E92E 9@=5 52E2 7@C 4@>A2?:6D] $@>6 2C6 FD65 7@C 2CE:7:4:2= :?E6==:86?46] u2463@@< 92D 2 52E2 46?E6C :? $96=3J[ v@@8=6 92D @?6 :? {6?@:C 2?5 pAA=6 92D @?6 :? |2:56?] |:4C@D@7E :D 3F:=5:?8 7@FC 52E2 46?E6CD :? r2E2H32 r@F?EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best McDowell County Schools superintendent: Welcome to a new school year Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing New McDowell County sheriff sworn in after former sheriff retires Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions Cable manufacturing company to invest more than $1 billion in Claremont, creating 385 new jobs kAmsFC:?8 |@?52J’D 4@>>:DD:@?6CD >66E:?8[ @?6 A6CD@? 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E96 46?E6CD[ H9:49 H@F=5 8:G6 E:>6 7@C ?6H CF=6D E@ 36 4C62E65]k^Am kAmp >@C2E@C:F> :D 2 E6>A@C2CJ AC@9:3:E:@? @7 2? 24E:G:EJ]k^AmkAm“%9:D H@F=5 AC@G:56 E96 4@F?EJ H:E9 256BF2E6 E:>6 E@ 56G6=@A 2?5 :>A=6>6?E 2AAC@AC:2E6 C68F=2E:@?D 8@G6C?:?8 E96 =@42E:@?[ 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 @A6C2E:@? @7 52E2 46?E6CD[” w2C>@? HC@E6 :? 2 >6>@]k^AmkAm%@ :>A@D6 2 >@C2E@C:F> C6BF:C6D 7:CDE 9@=5:?8 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8]k^Am kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 28C665 H:E9 E96 C64@>>6?52E:@? 2?5 F?2?:>@FD=J G@E65 E@ 9@=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 @? |@?52J[ pF8] b`[ 2E d A]>] 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 ~77:46D]k^Am kAmx? @E96C |4s@H6== r@F?EJ !=2??:?8 q@2C5 >2EE6CD[ w2C>@? E2=<65 23@FEik^AmkF=mk=:m%96 C624E:G2E:@? @7 E96 4@F?EJ’D w:DE@C:4 !C6D6CG2E:@? r@>>:DD:@?] %96 3@2C5 @7 w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6 92D 2D<65 E92E E96 4@F?EJ C6DE2CE E96 w:DE@C:4 !C6D6CG2E:@? r@>>:DD:@? D@ E92E E96 9:DE@C:4 9@FD6 2?5 >FD6F>[ 2?5 @E96CD =:<6 :E[ 42? 364@>6 6=:8:3=6 7@C G2C:@FD DE2E6 2?5 7656C2= 8C2?ED] %96 C64@>>6?52E:@? :D E92E E96 w:DE@C:4 !C6D6CG2E:@? r@>>:DD:@? >6>36CD9:A 36 5C@AA65 7C@> D6G6? E@ 7:G6 >6>36CD :? @C56C E@ >@C6 62D:=J 249:6G6 2 BF@CF>] r@F?EJ DE277 >6>36CD 2C6 :?BF:C:?8 H:E9 E96 AC:@C >6>36CD E@ 56E6C>:?6 :7 E96J H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D6CG6 @FE E96:C E6C>D]k^=:mk^F=m Ron Harmon, deputy county manager for community development, spoke to the board about how the county should respond to a possible data center in McDowell. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kF=mk=:m%2=<65 23@FE E96 AC@A@D65 C64C62E:@? G69:4=6 A2C< @C5:?2?46] %96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD D6?E E96 5C27E @C5:?2?46 324< E@ E96 !=2??:?8 q@2C5 2?5 2D<65 E92E E96J 9@=5 >66E:?8D H:E9 E9@D6 H9@ @A6C2E6 #' A2C<D] %96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== C6G:6H E96 5C27E @C5:?2?46 2?5 25G:D6 E96 !=2??:?8 q@2C5 @7 2?J C6BF6DE65 492?86D] %96?[ 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 H:== 36 D4965F=65 D@ 4@F?EJ @77:4:2=D 42? C646:G6 4@>>6?ED]k^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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