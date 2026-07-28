Top Story Spotlight McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs Mike Conley Jul 28, 2026 Jul 28, 2026 Updated Jul 28, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Nebo woman faces charges after the child she was caring for tested positive for narcotics. Stamey kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmt=G:2 $E2>6J[ cc[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 6IA@D:?8 2 49:=5 E@ 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~? %F6D52J[ yF?6 `e[ s6E64E:G6 q:==:6 qC@H? H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 C646:G65 2 C676CC2= 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6A2CE>6?E @7 $@4:2= $6CG:46D 23@FE 2 49:=5 36:?8 ?68=64E65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmsFC:?8 2? :?G6DE:82E:@?[ 2 49:=5 E6DE65 A@D:E:G6 7@C ?2C4@E:4D] p44@C5:?8 E@ $E2>6JVD 2CC6DE H2CC2?E[ E96 49:=5 H2D `_ J62CD @=5 2?5 :?86DE65 4@42:?6] k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law UNC AD reveals what was behind decision to fire Hubert Davis 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park HCA Healthcare, Mission monitor reports potential non-compliance for 3rd straight year Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more Asheville artist hides painting of Jimothy the raccoon in woods Audit details $111 million cost of Helene relief sites, some in McDowell, Catawba, Burke 6 Duke alumni listed among the greatest shooters in NBA history Mission Hospital McDowell nationally recognized for stroke care Restaurant with Western theme opens in Valdese this week NC House urged by law enforcement agencies to pass hemp restrictions bill kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm$E2>6J H2D 2CC6DE65 @? %9FCD52J[ yF=J ab[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5] $96 H2D :DDF65 2 D64FC65 3@?5 @7 Sfd[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County felon faces firearm possession charge A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm. 'Clearly obsessed with her': Police say Hickory man shot girlfriend as she was driving on I-77 “This was a domestic that may very well turn into a murder-suicide, depending on the conditions of both people," Mooresville Police Chief Ron … North Carolina legislature looks to 'modernize' DWI laws. Here's what to know A new bill could tighten laws around driving while impaired in North Carolina. McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife The victim had multiple stab wounds and cuts across his body. Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents Recommended for you