Top Story Read motion filed claiming man convicted of killing Zilpha Lowery in innocent s_johnson Aug 5, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Dean Taylor was convicted of the 1993 murder of Zilpha Lowery during a trial in 2008. kAm%2J=@C 4=2:>D 96 :D :??@46?E] k^AmkAm%96 }]r] r6?E6C @? p4EF2= x??@46?46 :D C6AC6D6?E:?8 %2J=@C E@ ECJ E@ 86E E96 4@?G:4E:@? @G6CEFC?65] #625 @?6 @7 E96 >@E:@?D 7:=65 3J E96 46?E6C E92E 4=2:>D E96 4@\5676?52?E :? E96 42D6 82G6 2 72=D6 E6DE:>@?J]k^Am Download PDF Sarah Johnson is the courts and breaking news reporter for the McDowell News. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. s_johnson Author email Follow s_johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial “Cold case investigations of cases where there is public pressure for resolution can fall prey to tunnel vision and sloppy investigation fuele… Watch Now: Related Video Mooresville police chief discusses public concerns over Flock Safety cameras Mooresville police chief talks about officer charge with illegally accessing Flock Safety cameras Mooresville police chief talks about officer charge with illegally accessing Flock Safety cameras Michigan Democratic Senate Primary Too Close To Call. Michigan Democratic Senate Primary Too Close To Call. Park Service warns of impacts from Trump's proposed 250-foot arch Park Service warns of impacts from Trump's proposed 250-foot arch Recommended for you