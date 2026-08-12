Alert Featured Top Story New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion Mike Conley Aug 12, 2026 Aug 12, 2026 Updated Aug 13, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marion has a new farmers market that seeks to support local growers and craftspeople.kAm%96 6G6?:?8 @7 uC:52J[ pF8] f[ >2C<65 E96 368:??:?8 @7 $F82C w:== |2C<6E[ 2 ?6H 72C>6CD 2?5 4C27ED >2C<6E :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]k^Am The evening of Friday, Aug. 7 marked the beginning of Sugar Hill Market, a new farmers and crafts market in McDowell County. PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO These were some of the breads that were available at the new Sugar Hill Market. PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO kAm{@42= A9@E@8C2A96C y@9? $244@[ H9@ @7E6? A9@E@8C2A9D E96 w:DE@C:4 |2C:@? %2:=82E6 |2C<6E[ D2:5 E96 ?6H >2C<6E :D “G6CJ F?:BF6 2?5 G6CJ =2:5\324< 2?5 C6=2I65]” w6 D2:5 E96 >2C<6E :D ;FDE DE2CE:?8 @FE[ D@ :E 925 2 D>2== ?F>36C @7 G6?5@CD 2?5 G:D:E@CD =2DE uC:52J]k^Am kAm“qFE x E9:?< :E H:== 36 2 8@@5 255:E:@? E@ @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 2 8@@5 A=246 E@ 8@ 27E6C H@C< @? 2 uC:52J 6G6?:?8[” $244@ D2:5] k^Am People are also reading… Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best McDowell County Schools superintendent: Welcome to a new school year Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing New McDowell County sheriff sworn in after former sheriff retires Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions Cable manufacturing company to invest more than $1 billion in Claremont, creating 385 new jobs kAm%96 ?6H $F82C w:== |2C<6E :D =@42E65 2E gbb` $F82C w:== #@25[ D@FE9 @7 |2C:@?] xE H:== 36 @A6? @? uC:52JD 7C@> c\h A]>] 7C@> pF8FDE E9C@F89 ~4E@36C]k^Am The Happy Enchiladas provided musical entertainment for Friday evening. PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO kAm%96 ?6H >2C<6E :D 277:=:2E65 H:E9 E96 k2 E:E=6lQv~p% r@==23@C2E:G6UCDBF@jD 2E #6D:=:6?46 #2?49 :? |2C:@? 2:>D E@ DFAA@CE 72C>D[ 6?G:C@?>6?E[ 4@>>F?:EJQ 9C67lQ9EEADi^^>45@H6==?6HD]4@>^E?4>D^2DD6E^65:E@C:2=^5a7`76eg\h4gd\cg5c\33c2\5`h6ah7_c3c`^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmv~p% r@==23@C2E:G6[ 2 ?@?AC@7:E 32D65 :? |2C:@?]k^2m %96 v~p% r@==23@C2E:G6 :D 32D65 2E #6D:=:6?46 #2?49[ 2 be\24C6 AC@A6CEJ 2=@?8 $F82C w:== #@25 E92E H:== 92G6 6:89E 24C6D @7 28C:4F=EFC6[ `g 24C6D @7 7@C6DE65 EC2:=D 2?5 C64C62E:@? 2?5 2? :?? 7@C @G6C?:89E 8F6DED] %96 >2C<6E :D 36:?8 96=5 @? E96 AC@A6CEJ]k^Am kAm|:496==6 $>:E9 :D E96 >2?286C @7 E96 ?6H $F82C w:== |2C<6E] $96 @H?D 2?5 @A6C2E6D $F82C w:== u2C>D[ H9:49 :D ?6IE E@ E96 v~p% r@==23@C2E:G6’D #6D:=:6?46 #2?49]k^Am The Resilience Ranch has a restored vintage barn that will become a new venue for parties, weddings and other special private events. 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A=246 E@ 4@>6 @FE]”k^AmkAmy2D@? r2=5H6==[ E96 AC6D:56?E @7 E96 v~p% r@==23@C2E:G6 2?5 rt~ @7 #6D:=:6?46 #2?49[ D2:5[ “%96 >2:? 8@2= :D E@ AC@G:56 2? 255:E:@?2= @FE=6E 7@C @FC 72C>6CD[ 2CE:D2?D 2?5 =@42= D>2== 3FD:?6DD6D E@ :>AC@G6 E96:C D2=6D 2?5 E@ AC@G:56 E96> H:E9 255:E:@?2= >2C<6E DA246]Qk^Am kAm%96 ?6H >2C<6E <:4<65 @77 H:E9 E96 7@==@H:?8 G6?5@CDi !FCA=6 qF772=@ u2C>D {{rj r2?5J’D r@KJ r@G6j w@==J4@G6 u2C>D {{rj !2D w@==2C u2C>j %96 rC@HD }6DEj qCF46 v2C?:6Cj $F82C w:== u2C>Dj w2C>@?\t v@@5D 2?5 (:=54C27Ej r@@<:?’ rC27EDj |4s@H6== w@?6J q66D 2?5 %C24:6 2?5 $25:6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ $244@]k^Am kAm%96 w2AAJ t?49:=252D AC@G:565 >FD:42= 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 7@C uC:52J 6G6?:?8]k^AmkAm$>:E9 D2:5 D96 D6?E @FE 2 DFCG6J 2?5 7@F?5 @FE =@42= C6D:56?ED 2?5 G6?5@CD AC676CC65 uC:52J 6G6?:?8D 7@C 2 ?6H >2C<6E]k^Am Hollycove Farms LLC was one of the vendors at Friday’s kickoff for the new Sugar Hill Market. PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO kAm“(6 H2?E65 E@ 5@ D@>6E9:?8 5:776C6?E[ D@ H6 E9@F89E uC:52J ?:89ED H@F=5 H@C<[” D96 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 #6D:=:6?46 #2?49 92D 2 C6DE@C65 G:?E286 32C? E92E H:== 364@>6 2 ?6H G6?F6 7@C A2CE:6D[ H655:?8D 2?5 @E96C DA64:2= AC:G2E6 6G6?ED]k^AmkAm~C82?:K6CD A=2? E@ 9@DE 7@@5 ECF4<D E96C6 @? uC:52J ?:89ED[ 2?5 >FD:4:2?D 42? 4@>6 E@ E96 ?6H 72C>6CD >2C<6E 2?5 E2<6 E96 DE286] %96C6 2C6 A=2?D 7@C @E96C DA64:2= 6G6?ED 7@C E96 AF3=:4 E@ 36 96=5 E96C6]k^Am kAm“(6 2C6 C62==J 6I4:E65 23@FE :E[” $>:E9 D2:5] “(6 2C6 =@@<:?8 7@C >FD:4 2CE:DED @? 6249 uC:52J ?:89E E@ E2<6 E96 DE286] (6 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ 9@DE 7@@5 ECF4<D] (6 2C6 C62==J 7@4FD65 @? DFAA@CE:?8 =@42=]”k^Am The first Sugar Hill Market was held Aug. 7. PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO A vendor helped customers with their purchases of meat and other items that must be refrigerated. PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C E@ 36 2 G6?5@C[ 6>2:= |:496==6 $>:E9 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iDF82C9:==]72C>Dco8>2:=]4@>QmDF82C9:==]72C>Dco8>2:=]4@>k^2m @C 42== gag\daf\ggff]k^Am The Resilience Ranch has a restored vintage barn that will become a new venue for parties, weddings and other special private events. This is the interior. PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO A vendor sells colorful handmade creations Friday evening. PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing The book was inspired by her husband’s grandfather, born in Burke County in 1866. Grandfather Mountain’s annual Junior Naturalist Day to take place Aug. 8 “Our staff has worked hard to redesign Junior Naturalist Day, and we are very excited to debut the revamped elements of this classic annual ev… Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more There will be snow cones, popcorn, inflatables, face painting, live music and a law enforcement car show. Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County.