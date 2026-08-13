Featured Top Story Spotlight Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. Mike Conley Aug 13, 2026 1 hr ago 0 French onion soup is one of the soups on the menu. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley A new steakhouse is open in Marion in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex.kAm%96 ?6H C6DE2FC2?E[ `gcci $E62<9@FD6[ :D 9@FD65 H96C6 E96 |2C:@? (:?8 u24E@CJ FD65 E@ @A6C2E6]k^Am 1844: Steakhouse is housed where the Marion Wing Factory and Factory 29 used to operate within the Miller Complex. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm%96 E28=:?6 7@C `gcci $E62<9@FD6 :D “w2?5 4FE DE62<D[ DEC@?8 5C:?<D[ 8C62E 4@>A2?J]”k^AmkAmw@A6 r@C?6EE[ E96 @H?6C[ 2=D@ CF?D u24E@CJ ah] u24E@CJ ah 92D >@G65 E@ 2?@E96C A2CE @7 E96 |:==6C r@>A=6I 3F:=5:?8]k^Am kAmr@C?6EE D2:5 D96 2?5 96C DE277 H2?E E96 DE62<9@FD6 E@ 36 D@>6E9:?8 :? 36EH66? 2 (6DE6C? $E66C @C (6DE6C? $:KK=:? 7C@> E96 `hg_D 2?5 E@52J’D #FE9’D r9C:D $E62< w@FD6] %96J 92G6 366? H@C<:?8 @? E9:D ?6H C6DE2FC2?E 7@C >@?E9D ?@H[ r@C?6EE D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year Who will replace Chuck Edwards? GOP begins search for new candidate Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing New McDowell County sheriff sworn in after former sheriff retires Marion radio station moves to new location 1844: Steakhouse's beverages consist of a selection of wines, beers, cocktails, tea and Pepsi products. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm“(6 C62==J H2?E65 E@ AC@G:56 2 ‘3C:586’ 36EH66? 2 (6DE6C? $:KK=:? E92E A6@A=6 92G6 7@?5 >6>@C:6D @7 2?5 2 |:496=:? 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A:6[ 32?2?2 AF55:?8 4966D642<6[ A6249 4@33=6C[ 4Cè>6 3CF=66 2?5 D<:==6E 49@4@=2E6 49:A 4@@<:6]k^AmkAm%96 36G6C286D 4@?D:DE @7 2 D6=64E:@? @7 H:?6D[ 366CD[ 4@4<E2:=D[ E62 2?5 !6AD: AC@5F4ED] %96C6 :D 2=D@ 2 <:5’D >6?F]k^Am kAmr@C?6EE D2:5 D96 2?5 96C DE277 2C6 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ 56G6=@A E9:D ?6H DE62<9@FD6 2?5 2C6 FD:?8 E9:D A6C:@5 E@ >2<6 :E 2D 8@@5 2D A@DD:3=6] r@=3J r2CC :D E96 <:E496? >2?286C]k^Am kAm“(6’C6 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ AC@G:56 E9:D D6CG:46 E@ |2C:@?[ 2?5 H6 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ 86E 36EE6C @G6C E:>6[” r@C?6EE D2:5]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]72463@@<]4@>^AC@7:=6]A9An:5le`dhab_a_fgfbaQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmC6DE2FC2?EVD u2463@@< A286]k^2mk^Am The steakhouse has unlimited trips to the hot bar which are included with every entrée. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS A ribeye at 1844: Steakhouse in Marion. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS A six-ounce sirloin at 1844: Steakhouse. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS Yeast rolls with honey butter at 1844: Steakhouse. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS This is the menu for 1844: Steakhouse. There is also a kid’s menu. PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. 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