Top Story Spotlight Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing Mike Conley Aug 8, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m., area author Nancy Werking Poling will visit Bigfoot Books & Brews in Marion to talk about her historical novel, “Leander’s Lies.”kAm%96 3@@< H2D :?DA:C65 3J 96C 9FD32?5’D 8C2?572E96C[ 3@C? :? qFC<6 r@F?EJ :? `gee] (96? E96 C62= {62?56C D9@H65 FA :? |:DD@FC: E@ D6CG6 2D A2DE@C @7 2 D>2== 4@?8C682E:@?[ 96 D2:5 9:D H:76 2?5 @?=J 52F89E6C 925 5:65] x? 724E[ 96 925 EH@ H:G6D 2?5 7:G6 49:=5C6? 324< :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] !@=:?8 6IA=@C6D =2E6 `hE9\46?EFCJ A@=:E:4D 2?5 64@?@>:4D E92E >:89E 6IA=2:? H9J 96 =:65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> q:87@@E q@@<D U2>Aj qC6HD]k^Am On Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m., area author Nancy Werking Poling comes to Bigfoot Books & Brews in Marion to talk about her historical novel, “Leander’s Lies.” PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm|2C:@? C6D:56?E yF=:2 }F??2==J sF?42?[ 2FE9@C @7 “%96 u=@@5 @7 #6>6>3C2?46” 2?5 “p== (6 w2G6 {@G65[” D2:5 E96 ?@G6= :D “2 4@>A6==:?8 C625] xE AC6D6?ED 2 492C24E6C DEF5J @7 2 4@>A=6I $@FE96C? >2? 56E6C>:?65 E@ 7@==@H 9:D 42==:?8 2?5 H:==:?8 E@ 4@>AC@>:D6 A6CD@?2= :?E68C:EJ E@ 5@ D@]”k^Am People are also reading… Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial Marion YMCA gets new executive director NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says Marion radio station moves to new location Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards announces he will drop his reelection bid Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where Read motion filed claiming man convicted of killing Zilpha Lowery in innocent Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions 1 Mooresville officer arrested, 10 others under investigation for misuse of Flock cameras Who will replace Chuck Edwards? 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E96 !2?:4 @7 `ghb D6?5D 2 7:?2?4:2= 3=@H E@ E96 6?E:C6 4@F?ECJ[ t=:2D[ =:<6 >2?J 72C>6CD[ :D 962G:=J :? 563E] w6 232?5@?D 9:D H:76 t>>2 2?5 E96:C D@?D] v@:?8 3J E96 ?2>6 {62?56C[ 96 C6:?G6?ED 9:>D6=7]k^Amk9amq:87@@E q@@<D U2>Aj qC6HDk^9amkAmq:87@@E q@@<D U2>Aj qC6HD :D 2 3@@<DE@C6^4@7766 D9@A :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?] {62C? >@C6 2?5 D66 E96 7F== 42=6?52C @7 FA4@>:?8 6G6?ED 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^3:87@@E3@@<D?4]4@>Qm3:87@@E3@@<D?4]4@>k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Library Corner: Here’s what is happening at the McDowell County library in August Here is a list of what is happening at the McDowell County Public Library in August. Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more There will be snow cones, popcorn, inflatables, face painting, live music and a law enforcement car show. Grandfather Mountain’s annual Junior Naturalist Day to take place Aug. 8 “Our staff has worked hard to redesign Junior Naturalist Day, and we are very excited to debut the revamped elements of this classic annual ev… Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County.