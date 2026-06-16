Top Story Spotlight Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door Mike Conley Jun 16, 2026 Jun 16, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Old Fort man was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.kAm#:492C5 s2CC:? r@5J[ dg[ @7 ~=5 u@CE[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 7:CDE\568C66 <:5?2AA:?8[ 76=@?J 5:D492C86 H62A@? :?E@ @44FA:65 AC@A6CEJ[ 76=@?J 7:CDE\568C66 3FC8=2CJ 2?5 >:D56>62?@C 2DD2F=E 3J A@:?E:?8 2 8F?]k^AmkAm~? %9FCD52J[ yF?6 ``[ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 s6AFEJ yF2? qFDE@D C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6D:56?46 :? ~=5 u@CE 5F6 E@ 2 H62A@?D 4@>A=2:?E]k^Am Cody kAm&A@? 2CC:G2=[ E96 42==6C D2:5 2 >2? 925 7:C65 2 H62A@? :?E@ E96 3F:=5:?8 D96 H2D D=66A:?8 :? 2?5 E96? 6?E6C65 E96 9@>6 3J <:4<:?8 E96 5@@C 5@H?] w6 E96? 7=65 @? 7@@E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46] %96 G:4E:> :56?E:7:65 E96 >2? 2D r@5J]k^Am People are also reading… Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say McDowell County man wins $100,000 in scratch-off prize Update: Gas leak in Marion Monday morning cleared; road reopened McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door Pedestrian hit by train, killed in downtown Hickory Thursday Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young bonds with WRs on 4-wheelers, horseback McDowell EMS, 38 other agencies get slice of $10 million in state funding Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department kAmqF==6E 6?ECJ 2?5 :>A24E A@:?ED H6C6 7@F?5 :? E96 9@>6[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAms6AFE:6D 7@F?5 r@5J 2 D9@CE E:>6 =2E6C 42CCJ:?8 2 7:C62C>] r@5J C67FD65 E@ 4@>A=J H:E9 56AFE:6D’ 4@>>2?5D[ 2?5 2 3C:67 DE2?5@77 E@@< A=246 367@C6 96 DFCC6?56C65 2?5 H2D E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J H:E9@FE 7FCE96C :?4:56?E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmw6 H2D :?:E:2==J 56?:65 3@?5 3J 2 ;F5:4:2= @77:4:2=[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search "This arrest is the result of the continued dedication of our team to remove illegal drugs from our communities." Statesville man charged with assaulting man, threatening woman with machete Court documents said the man threatened the woman to try to force her to sign her truck over to him. NC teen to spend 10 months in prison for threatening universities Michael Tedder threatened to kill students and staff at Georgia Tech, Louisville and University of North Texas. S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child An investigation that began after a runaway juvenile from McDowell was located has led to the arrest of a South Carolina man on felony child s… Watch Now: Related Video Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz? No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz? 8 presumed dead in B-52 Bomber crash 8 presumed dead in B-52 Bomber crash Alaska Airlines' Pasah Saleh describes its interest in JetZero Alaska Airlines' Pasah Saleh describes its interest in JetZero Recommended for you