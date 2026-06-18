Top Story Spotlight Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old Mike Conley Jun 18, 2026 36 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting in Marion on Wednesday.kAm~? (65?6D52J[ |2C:@? A@=:46 @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ 2 D9@@E:?8 2E aibe A]>] 2E 2 C6D:56?46 @? $@FE9 |4s@H6== pG6?F6 :? |2C:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |2C:@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] ~77:46CD 7@F?5 2 `d\J62C\@=5 3@J :? 2 324< 365C@@> DF776C:?8 7C@> 2 D:?8=6 8F?D9@E H@F?5]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ t|$ EC:65 E@ D2G6 9:D =:76 2?5 E@@< 9:> E@ |:DD:@? w@DA:E2= |4s@H6==] w6 5:65 @7 9:D :?;FC:6D 2E E96 9@DA:E2= D9@CE=J 27E6C[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am kAmx?G6DE:82E@CD H:E9 E96 |2C:@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 7@F?5 E92E E96C6 H6C6 >F=E:A=6 A6@A=6 :? E96 C6D:56?46 2E E96 E:>6 @7 E96 :?4:56?E] x?G6DE:82E@CD 2C6 :?E6CG:6H:?8 2== A2CE:6D]k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door McDowell County man wins $100,000 in scratch-off prize Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Update: Gas leak in Marion Monday morning cleared; road reopened Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend Pedestrian hit by train, killed in downtown Hickory Thursday Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department Old Fort officials day Fourth of July parade will take place on new route Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule NC state employees’ health plan faces big changes. Here’s what’s coming in July Adrienne Jones named new McDowell County Emergency Services director kAmQw@H6G6C[ 2E E9:D E:>6 :E 5@6D ?@E 2AA62C E92E 2?J@?6 :?D:56 E96 C6D:56?46 H2D :?G@=G65 :? E96 D9@@E:?8 @E96C E92? E96 ;FG6?:=6 2=C625J >6?E:@?65[Q E96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E D2:5]k^AmkAm}@ @E96C :?5:G:5F2=D :?D:56 H6C6 :?;FC65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“%96 |2C:@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E H:== C6=62D6 >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? H96? :E 364@>6D 2G2:=23=6[” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6] “~FC E9@F89ED 2?5 AC2J6CD 2C6 H:E9 E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D :?G@=G65 :? E9:D :?4:56?E 2D E96J ?2G:82E6 E9C@F89 E9:D 5:77:4F=E E:>6] ~FC 286?4J H@F=5 2=D@ =:<6 E@ E92?< |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t|$ 7@C E96:C G2=:2?E 677@CED 5FC:?8 E9:D :?4:56?E]”k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door A brief standoff took place before he surrendered and was taken into custody. Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search "This arrest is the result of the continued dedication of our team to remove illegal drugs from our communities." Statesville man charged with assaulting man, threatening woman with machete Court documents said the man threatened the woman to try to force her to sign her truck over to him. Hickory man held on $3.5 million bond after 1.2 pounds of drugs, 5 guns found in search The investigators found about 256 grams of fentanyl, 241 grams of methamphetamine and 52 grams of cocaine. Dismissed mid-trial: Catawba County police chief no longer facing charges "This is all because of Dee Dee Dawkins and her soul is still not resting because there was no justice," the police chief said. Watch Now: Related Video See the new Obama Presidential Center ahead of its grand opening ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Alcohol consumption health risks Alcohol consumption health risks Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Recommended for you