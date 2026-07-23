Featured Top Story Spotlight Marion mayor speaks on election year changes made by state legislature Mike Conley Jul 23, 2026 Jul 23, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Tuesday, Marion Mayor Steve Little spoke about the recent changes to local elections by the N.C. General Assembly.kAmt=64E:@?D :? ~=5 u@CE 2?5 |2C:@? H:== >@G6 E@ 6G6?\?F>36C65 J62CD 27E6C E96 }]r] v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J A2DD65 w@FD6 q:== `_bd] %96 3:==[ E:E=65 “'2C:@FD {@42= t=64E:@? r92?86D xxx[” >2<6D 6=64E:@? 42=6?52C 492?86D E@ >F?:4:A2=:E:6D :? |4s@H6==[ r2E2H32 2?5 6:89E @E96C 4@F?E:6D :? E96 DE2E6] |F?:4:A2= 6=64E:@?D :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 92G6 AC6G:@FD=J 366? 96=5 :? @55\?F>36C65 J62CD]k^AmkAm%96 }]r] w@FD6 A2DD65 E96 =@42= 3:== 3J 2 G@E6 @7 fg\bc @? yF?6 ab] %96 3:== H2D AC6G:@FD=J 2AAC@G65 3J E96 }]r] $6?2E6] %96 3:== H2D C2E:7:65 3J E96 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J 2?5 5@6D ?@E ?665 E96 8@G6C?@CVD 2AAC@G2= E@ 8@ :?E@ 67764E]k^Am People are also reading… North Carolina sets first elk hunt for 2027. Here's when it will be and who can participate This group of McDowell County 8-year-olds is competing in the Babe Ruth World Series Inside the story of the Burnsville Batman, a NC town's caped crusader USA World Cup winners and losers: Unforgettable summer ends on sour note Is it legal to ride in a truck bed in NC? Road laws to know this summer After 30 years at Baxter, McDowell Tech student is building her next career How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs West Caldwell cancels varsity football. What does this mean for other Catawba Valley teams? Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Byrd’s Auto Sales in Marion to close after 40 years. "The time has come for us to slow down" Man hit, killed by utility pole being dragged by semi-truck in Catawba County Duke Energy, N.C. officials reach deal on rate hike. Customer bills to go up 9.5% McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife Marion mayor speaks on election year changes made by state legislature Pulling out the stops: NC church organist reflects on 48-year career kAm}@ 6=64E:@?D H:== 36 96=5 :? a_af] p== D:EE:?8 >F?:4:A2= 4@F?4:= >6>36CD H:== 255 2? 255:E:@?2= J62C E@ E96:C E6C>D @7 D6CG:46] |F?:4:A2= 6=64E:@?D H:== C6DF>6 :? a_ag H:E9 4@F?4:= >6>36CD H9@ H@F=5 92G6 366? FA 7@C 6=64E:@? :? a_af @? 32==@ED[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6G:@FD DE@CJ]k^AmkAm%96 >@DE C646?E >F?:4:A2= 6=64E:@?D E@@< A=246 :? a_ad] }@H[ E96 >F?:4:A2= 6=64E:@?D H:== 36 96=5 2E E96 D2>6 E:>6 2D E96 4@F?EJ 6=64E:@?D[ DE2E6H:56 6=64E:@?D 2?5 ?2E:@?2= 6=64E:@?D] |F?:4:A2= 6=64E:@?D 7@C |2C:@? 2?5 ~=5 u@CE H:== C6>2:? ?@?A2CE:D2?]k^AmkAm{:EE=6 D2:5 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D H:== 92G6 E@ >2<6 DFC6 E96 32==@ED 7@C |2C:@? 2?5 ~=5 u@CE G@E6CD 2C6 5:776C6?E 7C@> E96 @?6D 7@C E96 C6DE @7 E96 4@F?EJ]k^Am kAm“%92E >62?D E96 3@2C5 @7 6=64E:@?D[ =@42==J[ H:== 92G6 2 =@E @7 H@C< E@ 5@ E@ >2<6 DFC6 E92E 4:EJ C6D:56?ED 86E 2 5:776C6?E 32==@E 7C@> E96 32==@E 8@:?8 E@ ?@?\4:EJ C6D:56?ED[ 6G6? :7 J@F 2C6 :? E96 D2>6 AC64:?4E[” 96 D2:5] “%92E 492?86D E9:?8D H:E9@FE 2 G@E6 @7 E96 A6@A=6 :E 27764ED]”k^AmkAm{:EE=6 D2:5 E96 492?86 :D “?@E E96 3C:89E6DE 52J 7@C @FC DE2E6 =68:D=2EFC6]”k^AmkAm%96 ?6H =2H >62?D E92E >6>36CD @7 3@E9 E96 |2C:@? r:EJ r@F?4:= 2?5 E96 ~=5 u@CE q@2C5 @7 p=56C>6? H9@ H6C6 FA 7@C 6=64E:@? ?6IE J62C H:== D6CG6 2? 255:E:@?2= J62C 367@C6 E96:C D62ED 2C6 @? E96 6=64E:@? 32==@E]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Mayor Steve Little talks about changes to Marion's election schedule Watch Now: Related Video DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded Chickenpox outbreak spreads across Gaza’s overcrowded tent camps Chickenpox outbreak spreads across Gaza’s overcrowded tent camps GDP Rises Above Expectations Despite Recession Fears GDP Rises Above Expectations Despite Recession Fears Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: report Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: report Recommended for you