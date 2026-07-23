Featured Top Story Spotlight Motorist and pedestrian safety plan proposes improvements to majors roads Mike Conley Jul 23, 2026 Jul 23, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Marion City Council heard a plan to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians during Tuesday’s regular meeting.kAm%H@ C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D @7 E96 6?8:?66C:?8 7:C> q@=E@? U2>Aj |6?< 82G6 2 AC6D6?E2E:@? 7@4FD65 @? :>AC@G:?8 D276EJ :? |2C:@? 7@C >@E@C:DED 2?5 A656DEC:2?D]k^AmkAm%96 A=2? 7C@> q@=E@? U2>Aj |6?< =@@<65 2E |2C:@?’D “9:89 6?6C8J ?6EH@C<[” H9:49 :?4=F56D }@CE9 |2:? $EC66E 2?5 E96 7:G6 =2?6[ (6DE r@FCE $EC66E[ &]$] w:89H2J f_ 2?5 }]r] w:89H2J aae]k^Am The Marion City Council held the regular meeting at the Marion Community Building on Tuesday evening. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm%96 A@E6?E:2= D276EJ >62DFC6D 7@C >@E@C:DED :?4=F565 >@C6 DEC66E =:89E:?8[ 2==\H2J DE@AD[ C@F?523@FED[ H:56C D9@F=56CD[ EC277:4 D:8?2= :>AC@G6>6?ED 2?5 2446DD >2?286>6?E] %96 A@E6?E:2= D276EJ >62DFC6D 7@C A656DEC:2?D 2?5 4J4=:DED :?4=F565 D:56H2=<D[ 3:<6 =2?6D[ 4C@DDH2=<D 2?5 =625:?8 A656DEC:2? :?E6CG2=D]k^Am People are also reading… North Carolina sets first elk hunt for 2027. Here's when it will be and who can participate This group of McDowell County 8-year-olds is competing in the Babe Ruth World Series Inside the story of the Burnsville Batman, a NC town's caped crusader USA World Cup winners and losers: Unforgettable summer ends on sour note Is it legal to ride in a truck bed in NC? Road laws to know this summer After 30 years at Baxter, McDowell Tech student is building her next career How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs West Caldwell cancels varsity football. What does this mean for other Catawba Valley teams? Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Byrd’s Auto Sales in Marion to close after 40 years. "The time has come for us to slow down" Man hit, killed by utility pole being dragged by semi-truck in Catawba County Duke Energy, N.C. officials reach deal on rate hike. Customer bills to go up 9.5% McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife Marion mayor speaks on election year changes made by state legislature Pulling out the stops: NC church organist reflects on 48-year career kAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D 4@F=5 4@?D:56C :>A=6>6?E:?8 :>AC@G6>6?ED DF49 2D DA665 C65F4E:@?D H:E9 >@C6 A@=:46 6?7@C46>6?E[ C@25 D276EJ 2F5:ED 2?5 65F42E:@? 42>A2:8?D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 AC6D6?E2E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 8@2=D 7@C E96 A=2? 2C6 E@ik^AmkF=mk=:mt=:>:?2E6 72E2= 2?5 D6C:@FD :?;FCJ 4C2D96D 3J a_d_ 2?5 C65F46 72E2=:E:6D 2?5 D6C:@FD :?;FC:6D 3J 92=7 3J a_bd]k^=:mk=:m!C@>@E6 D276 DA665D 2?5 D276 C@25D]k^=:mk=:m!C:@C:E:K6 GF=?6C23=6 C@25 FD6CD 2?5 6IA2?5 49@:46D 7@C A6@A=6 86EE:?8 2C@F?5]k^=:mk=:mrC62E6 2 D92C65 D6?D6 @7 D276EJ 3J E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^=:mk^F=m kAm%@ >2<6 >2?J @7 E96 AC@A@D65 :>AC@G6>6?ED 2 C62=:EJ H@F=5 C6BF:C6 3@E9 2AAC@G2= 2?5 7F?5:?8 7C@> E96 }]r] s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@?] %96C67@C6[ E96 A=2? AC6A2C65 3J q@=E@? 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C646:G65 2 DE2E6 8C2?E @7 S`]cbe >:==:@? 7@C E96 C6A=246>6?E @7 E96 3C:586 E@ E96 r=:?497:6=5 D6H6C =:7E DE2E:@?] k^AmkAmr@F?4:= >6>36CD 28C665 E@ 25@AE E96 4@?EC24E H:E9 z:>=6J\w@C?[ H9:49 :D 32D65 :? r92C=@EE6]k^AmkAmr:EJ |2?286C (@@5J pJ6CD 2=D@ D2:5 E96 >2J@C’D E2D< 7@C46 @? 9@>6=6DD?6DD :? |2C:@? H:== 8:G6 2 AC6D6?E2E:@? 2E 2? FA4@>:?8 >66E:?8] %9:D E2D< 7@C46 92D 96=5 >66E:?8D 23@FE 9@>6=6DD?6DD :? |2C:@? D:?46 E96 368:??:?8 @7 E9:D J62C]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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