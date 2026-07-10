McDowell County Board of Commissioners to hold meeting on Monday Mike Conley Jul 10, 2026 Jul 10, 2026 Updated Jul 11, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will recognize Sheriff Ricky Buchanan upon his pending retirement.kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== >66E 2E d A]>] 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 @77:46D 2E eh }] |2:? $E] :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 7:CDE 962C 2 C6A@CE 7C@> wF>2? $6CG:46D s:C64E@C $2C29 qC6H6C] %96J H:== E96? C64@8?:K6 qF492?2?[ H9@ :D C6E:C:?8 2D D96C:77 @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ @? pF8] `]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== @77:4:2=D H:== 2=D@ 962C C6A@CED 23@FE H2E6C DJDE6> AC@;64ED 2?5 E2=< 23@FE E96 =62D6 @7 AC@A6CEJ 3J |4s@H6== %649?:42= r@>>F?:EJ r@==686]k^Am People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Town of Old Fort buys property for new town hall, purchase paid for with FEMA funds Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Lawmakers demand WNBA accountability after ‘attacks’ on Caitlin Clark Two class of 2027 North Carolina basketball recruits lead exclusive list Atrium Health agrees to $1.8 million settlement in patient data case kAm%96 3@2C5 H:== E2=< 23@FE E96 4@F?EJ @A6C2E:@? 6G2=F2E:@? AC@46DD 2?5 E96 C6K@?:?8 @7 4@F?EJ\@H?65 AC@A6CEJ :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?] %96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 962C 2 3F586E FA52E6] %96J H:== E2=< 23@FE 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 :E6>D 2?5 AC@A6CEJ E2I C6=62D6D[ C67F?5D 2?5 5:D4@G6C:6D]k^AmkAm%96 4:E:K6? 4@>>6?E A6C:@5 H:== 7@==@H] %9:D :D E96 E:>6 H96? E96 AF3=:4 42? DA62< E@ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 2=D@ 962C E96 C6A@CE 7C@> r@F?EJ |2?286C pD9=6J (@@E6?]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Town of Old Fort buys property for new town hall, purchase paid for with FEMA funds "This purchase represents an important step in the town's continued recovery and long-term investment in serving the citizens of Old Fort." McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding The commissioners also voted to put a sales tax increase on the ballot this fall. City of Marion reminds water customers: Drought restrictions remain in effect There has been a rapid decline in water levels at the city's raw water intakes, particularly at Clear Creek and Mackey Creek. NC lawmakers seek $5 million to study psychedelic medicines. Here's why "Psychedelic-assisted therapy, chemical compounds like MDMA for PTSD, and psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression have shown in clinical… Watch Now: Related Video Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son More Americans leaving the US labor force More Americans leaving the US labor force DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN Recommended for you