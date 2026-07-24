Featured Top Story Spotlight McDowell County working to address teen suicide Mike Conley Jul 24, 2026 Jul 24, 2026 Updated 8 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell County is working to address and combat teen suicide.kAm~? |@?52J[ yF=J `b[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD 962C5 2? FA52E6 7C@> wF>2? $6CG:46D s:C64E@C $2C29 qC6H6C] $96 D2:5 E96C6 :D 2 8C@H:?8 AC@3=6> @7 E66? DF:4:56 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ 92D 925 2 DE625J :?4C62D6 :? E66? 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"The time has come for us to slow down" USA World Cup winners and losers: Unforgettable summer ends on sour note Man hit, killed by utility pole being dragged by semi-truck in Catawba County Duke Energy, N.C. officials reach deal on rate hike. Customer bills to go up 9.5% McDowell High basketball player caps season at state East-West All-Star game Inside the story of the Burnsville Batman, a NC town's caped crusader Atrium pushes back after State Health Plan leaves healthcare network out of Tier 1 Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Marion mayor speaks on election year changes made by state legislature After 30 years at Baxter, McDowell Tech student is building her next career McDowell County working to address teen suicide kAm$:?46 pAC:= a_ac[ E96 |4s@H6== s6A2CE>6?E @7 $@4:2= $6CG:46D 92D D4C66?65 a` C6A@CED :?G@=G:?8 E66? 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Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion mayor speaks on election year changes made by state legislature “That means the board of elections, locally, will have a lot of work to do ..." 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