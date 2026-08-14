Featured Top Story Spotlight Foothills Watershed in Old Fort expanding bike trails, brewing beer Mike Conley Aug 14, 2026 Aug 14, 2026 Updated Aug 15, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Foothills Watershed in Old Fort is working on the second phase of trail construction to expand the new bike park to 117 acres.kAm%96 ?6H Qq24< g_Q 3C:?8D =@?86C[ >@C6 492==6?8:?8 E6CC2:? 2?5 255D D:8?:7:42?E 24C6286[ >:=6286 2?5 G6CE:42= 5C@A E96 H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 >@F?E2:? 3:<:?8 56DE:?2E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 u@@E9:==D (2E6CD965]k^Am Foothills Watershed in Old Fort is expanding its bike trails. FOOTHILLS WATERSHED WEBSITE kAms6D:8?65 2?5 3F:=E :? A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 t=6G2E65 %C2:= s6D:8?[ ?:?6 ?6H EC2:=D :?4=F565 :? E96 6IA2?D:@? 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McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting Seth Trimble gives reasons for leaving North Carolina basketball to play at Louisville Edwards took ex-aide to Vegas during shutdown. Records tie trip to campaign money McDowell County Schools superintendent: Welcome to a new school year Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled Panthers 2026 training camp: Top takeaways ahead of Saturday's preseason week 1 Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best New McDowell County sheriff sworn in after former sheriff retires Back-to-School Bash with free school supplies for children planned in Marion kAmt\3:<6D 2C6 2==@H65 @? 2== EC2:=D]k^Am Bikers at Foothills Watershed in Old Fort. 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. Here's what's on the menu. New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion “We are just neighbors who wanted to get together and build something for the community,” Michelle Smith said. Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year Here are all the deals the restaurant will offer in its first week open. Back-to-School Bash with free school supplies for children planned in Marion “It is about bringing our community together to make sure local children feel supported and families know where to turn when they need help."