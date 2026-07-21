Top Story Spotlight McDowell County Sheriff’s Office warns about scammers impersonating law enforcement From Staff Reports Jul 21, 2026 Jul 21, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is again warning local residents about scammers who are impersonating law enforcement.kAm“(6 C646:G65 >F=E:A=6 42==D J6DE6C52J 23@FE :?5:G:5F2=D :>A6CD@?2E:?8 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 2?5 4=2:>:?8 E@ 36 H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46[” E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 %F6D52J]k^AmkAm“pD 2 C6>:?56C E@ E96 AF3=:4i %9:D :D }~% 9@H H6 @A6C2E6] %96 $96C:77’D ~77:46 H:== ?6G6C 42== 2?J@?6 56>2?5:?8 >@?6J[ A2J>6?E[ 8:7E 42C5D[ H:C6 EC2?D76CD[ 4CJAE@4FCC6?4J[ @C 2?J @E96C 7@C> @7 A2J>6?E E@ 4=62C FA 2 H2CC2?E[ >:DD65 4@FCE 52E6[ ;FCJ 5FEJ :DDF6[ @C D:>:=2C >2EE6C]”k^Am kAmx7 J@F C646:G6 2 42== =:<6 E9:D[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5 E@ik^Am People are also reading… After 30 years at Baxter, McDowell Tech student is building her next career McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife Inside the story of the Burnsville Batman, a NC town's caped crusader USA World Cup winners and losers: Unforgettable summer ends on sour note How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Marion bookstore expanding, selling vinyl records and more used books 2 NC cities rank among worst in the US for bed bugs, Orkin says. Here’s where Owner of critical unpreserved acre along Blue Ridge Parkway in NC agrees to sell Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Joint law enforcement operation in McDowell County results in 56 charges This group of McDowell County 8-year-olds is competing in the Babe Ruth World Series Is it legal to ride in a truck bed in NC? Road laws to know this summer West Caldwell cancels varsity football. What does this mean for other Catawba Valley teams? Overmountain Men from NC played role in 'the turning of the tide' of the Revolutionary War Who are the five best wings in North Carolina Tar Heels basketball history? kF=mk=:mw2?8 FA :>>65:2E6=J]k^=:mk=:ms@ ?@E AC@G:56 A6CD@?2= @C 7:?2?4:2= :?7@C>2E:@?]k^=:mk=:ms@ ?@E D6?5 >@?6J]k^=:mk=:mr2== E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 5:C64E=J H:E9 BF6DE:@?D @C 4@?46C?D]k^=:mk^F=mkAm$42>>6CD 42? 36 4@?G:?4:?8 2?5 >2J 6G6? DA@@7 A9@?6 ?F>36CD E@ >2<6 E96 42== =@@< =68:E:>2E6] “!=62D6 D92C6 E9:D :?7@C>2E:@? H:E9 72>:=J[ 7C:6?5D[ 2?5 6DA64:2==J E9@D6 H9@ >2J 36 >@C6 GF=?6C23=6 E@ D42>D[” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife The victim had multiple stab wounds and cuts across his body. Joint law enforcement operation in McDowell County results in 56 charges “Operations like this allow us to hold offenders accountable while reminding the community that their safety remains our top priority." 700 NC residents lost more than $8.4 million in 2025 to this fraud. Here’s how “The No. 1 rule is, in any of our frauds across any sector that we work in law enforcement, is if something sounds too good to be true, it pro… McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics An investigation found that illegal drugs were being used around the children, the sheriff's office said. Watch Now: Related Video FDA maintains Taylor Farms lettuce is source of explosive diarrhea outbreak Trump Says Qatar-Gifted Air Force One Will Be 'Maxed Out' With New Security Upgrades Trump Says Qatar-Gifted Air Force One Will Be 'Maxed Out' With New Security Upgrades Gov. Josh Stein discuss parallels with mental health care and public safety Gov. Josh Stein discuss parallels with mental health care and public safety Gov. Josh Stein meets pre-apprentices studying at Broughton Hospital in Morganton Gov. Josh Stein meets pre-apprentices studying at Broughton Hospital in Morganton Recommended for you