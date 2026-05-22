Spotlight LETTER TO THE EDITOR McDowell letter writer: Early voting access is important for democracy May 22, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A personal statement on early voting access in McDowell County.kAmx =67E E96 |2J `h >66E:?8 @7 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D 566A=J 5:D2AA@:?E65]k^AmkAmqJ 2 A2CEJ\=:?6 G@E6[ E96 3@2C5 564:565 E@ @776C @?=J @?6 $2EFC52J @7 62C=J G@E:?8 7@C E96 a_ae >:5E6C> 6=64E:@?D[ E96 7:?2= $2EFC52J 367@C6 t=64E:@? s2J] %H@ @E96C @AE:@?D E92E H@F=5 92G6 AC@G:565 >@C6 $2EFC52J G@E:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D H6C6 G@E65 5@H?]k^AmkAmq642FD6 E96 G@E6 H2D ?@E F?2?:>@FD[ E96 :DDF6 ?@H 8@6D E@ E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 $E2E6 q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D]k^Am kAm%9:D >2EE6CD]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR NC high school baseball coach collapses and dies before team’s playoff game. What we know Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where North Cove Elementary alumni turned love of creativity into career of service Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years McDowell County EMS deputy director: A letter to the community during National EMS Week West Marion Inc. to hold Juneteenth celebration. Here's when, where all the events take place Demolition of historic NC mansion nearly complete after a week Meet the Rotary Club of Marion's Students of the Week kAmu@C 2 =@E @7 H@C<:?8 A6@A=6 2?5 J@F?8 72>:=:6D[ $2EFC52J :D E96 @?=J C62=:DE:4 492?46 E96J 92G6 E@ G@E6 :? A6CD@?] p?5 H:E9 E96 ?6H6C CF=6D :?G@=G:?8 G@E6C xs[ C68:DEC2E:@? :?7@C>2E:@?[ 2?5 5@4F>6?E2E:@?[ A6@A=6 D@>6E:>6D 5:D4@G6C 2 AC@3=6> H96? E96J 2CC:G6 E@ G@E6 E92E E96J ?6G6C <?6H 6I:DE65]k^AmkAmx7 E92E 92AA6?D @? E96 =2DE $2EFC52J @7 62C=J G@E:?8[ E96C6 >2J 36 ?@ >62?:?87F= 492?46 =67E E@ 7:I :E]k^AmkAm%96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6>@4C2E:4 !2CEJ 36=:6G65 EH@ $2EFC52JD @7 62C=J G@E:?8 H2D 2 72:C 4@>AC@>:D6] xE H@F=5 92G6 8:G6? G@E6CD 2?@E96C @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ C6EFC? 2?5 DEC2:89E6? @FE 2 C68:DEC2E:@? :DDF6 @C >:DD:?8 :?7@C>2E:@? :7 ?66565]k^Am kAmx 2=D@ 36=:6G6 >2?J 4:E:K6?D H9@ E@@< E96 E:>6 E@ 4@?E24E E96 3@2C5 29625 @7 E9:D >66E:?8 5:5 ?@E 766= >62?:?87F==J 962C5] !F3=:4 :?AFE D9@F=5 >2EE6C]k^AmkAm%9:D :D ?@E 23@FE A2CE:D2?D9:A 7@C >6] xE :D 23@FE >2<:?8 DFC6 6G6CJ 6=:8:3=6 G@E6C :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 92D 2 72:C @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? @FC 56>@4C24J]k^AmkAmpD 492:C @7 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6>@4C2E:4 !2CEJ[ 2 4@F?EJ 6=64E:@? =:2:D@?[ 2 >6>36C @7 E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 s6>@4C2E:4 !2CEJ $E2E6 tI64FE:G6 r@>>:EE66[ 2?5 2 >6>36C @7 3@E9 E96 }ppr! 2?5 E96 {628F6 @7 (@>6? '@E6CD pD96G:==6\qF?4@>36[ x 36=:6G6 H6 D9@F=5 36 >2<:?8 G@E:?8 62D:6C 2?5 >@C6 2446DD:3=6[ ?@E 92C56C]k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i C:89EjQmkDEC@?8m$FD2? t==:@EEk^DEC@?8mk^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i C:89EjQmr92:C[ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6>@4C2E:4 !2CEJk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story