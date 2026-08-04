Featured Top Story Spotlight McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire Mike Conley Aug 4, 2026 Aug 4, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After nearly 30 years of public service, including six years as McDowell County register of deeds, Lydia Tilley Effler announced Tuesday that she will retire from office effective Thursday, Oct. 1. Lydia Effler FILE PHOTO kAmt77=6C[ dd[ H2D 6=64E65 C68:DE6C @7 5665D :? a_a_ 2?5 6?E6C65 @77:46 “H:E9 2 4@>>:E>6?E E@ C6DE@C:?8 4@?7:56?46 E9C@F89 AC@76DD:@?2=:D>[ :?E68C:EJ[ 2?5 6I46AE:@?2= 4FDE@>6C D6CG:46[” 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmt77=6C D2:5 D96 92D H@C<65 7@C 2=>@DE b_ J62CD H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 2?5 D:I J62CD 2D C68:DE6C @7 5665D]k^Am kAmQ$6CG:?8 E96 4:E:K6?D @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 92D 366? @?6 @7 E96 8C62E6DE 9@?@CD @7 >J =:76[Q t77=6C D2:5] Q(96? x 7:CDE D@F89E E9:D @77:46[ x AC2J65 7@C v@5VD 5:C64E:@? 2?5 w:D H:==] tG6CJ 52J D:?46 E2<:?8 @77:46[ x 92G6 AC2J65 7@C E96 H:D5@> E@ 5@ H92E H2D C:89E[ E@ D6CG6 H:E9 9F>:=:EJ 2?5 E@ 72:E97F==J 42C6 7@C E96 C6DA@?D:3:=:E:6D 6?ECFDE65 E@ >6]Qk^Am People are also reading… Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where Marion YMCA gets new executive director 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more Audit details $111 million cost of Helene relief sites, some in McDowell, Catawba, Burke McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law Triangle teen paralyzed after diving off uncovered pool platform. Who’s to blame? NC House urged by law enforcement agencies to pass hemp restrictions bill kAmsFC:?8 96C E6?FC6[ E96 |4s@H6== #68:DE6C @7 s665D ~77:46 >@56C?:K65 :ED E649?@=@8J :?7C2DECF4EFC6 H9:=6 C6>2:?:?8 7:D42==J C6DA@?D:3=6] $:8?:7:42?E :>AC@G6>6?ED :?4=F565 C6A=24:?8 @FE52E65 D6CG6CD[ DEC6?8E96?:?8 5:8:E2= 324<FA DJDE6>D E@ AC@E64E E96 4@F?EJVD A6C>2?6?E C64@C5D[ FA8C25:?8 4@>AFE6C H@C<DE2E:@?D[ >@56C?:K:?8 >2AA:?8 2?5 A=2E DJDE6>D[ C6A=24:?8 4C65:E 42C5 AC@46DD:?8 6BF:A>6?E[ 2?5 6IA2?5:?8 AC6D6CG2E:@? 677@CED 7@C D@>6 @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJVD @=56DE 9:DE@C:42= C64@C5D E9C@F89 E96 DF446DD7F= FD6 @7 8C2?E 7F?5:?8]k^Am kAm&?56C t77=6CVD =6256CD9:A[ E96 @77:46 >2:?E2:?65 2 DEC@?8 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 7:D42= DE6H2C5D9:A] sFC:?8 96C D:I J62CD :? @77:46[ D96 C6BF6DE65 @?=J @?6 3F586E :?4C62D6 E@ 7F?5 @?6\92=7 @7 2? 255:E:@?2= A@D:E:@? 5F6 E@ :?4C62D65 H@C<=@25 H9:=6 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ @A6C2E6 H:E9:? E96 4@F?EJVD 2AAC@G65 3F586E] %96 @77:46 2=D@ 6IA6C:6?465 D:8?:7:42?E 7:?2?4:2= 8C@HE9[ H:E9 C6G6?F6D ?62C=J 5@F3=:?8 @G6C E96 A2DE 564256[ >F49 @7 E92E 8C@HE9 @44FCC:?8 5FC:?8 96C 25>:?:DEC2E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAmQx 92G6 366? 3=6DD65 E@ H@C< 2=@?8D:56 2? :?4C65:3=6 DE277 H9@ 42C6 566A=J 23@FE D6CG:?8 @FC 4:E:K6?D[Q t77=6C D2:5] Q%@86E96C[ H6 92G6 3F:=E 2? @77:46 C6DA64E65 3J 2EE@C?6JD[ DFCG6J@CD[ =6?56CD[ =@42= 8@G6C?>6?ED[ 2?5 E96 A6@A=6 @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ] x 2> AC@F5 @7 H92E H6 92G6 244@>A=:D965 E@86E96C]Qk^Am kAmt77=6C D2:5 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ #6AF3=:42? !2CEJ H:== ?@>:?2E6 D@>6@?6 E@ 36 96C C6A=246>6?E 2?5 7@CH2C5 E92E ?2>6 E@ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD 7@C 7:?2= 24E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 6=64E:@? 7@C E96 #68:DE6C @7 s665D @77:46 H:== E2<6 A=246 :? a_ag]k^AmkAmQ~G6C E96 A2DE 76H J62CD[ =:76 92D C6>:?565 >6 E92E 6G6CJ D62D@? 92D :ED AFCA@D6[Q t77=6C D2:5] Qp7E6C 6IA6C:6?4:?8 2 76H A6CD@?2= >65:42= 492==6?86D[ H6=4@>:?8 2 ?6H 8C2?549:=5 :?E@ @FC 72>:=J[ 2?5 H:E9 >J 9FD32?5 ?@H C6E:C65 7C@> 9:D 7:CDE 42C66C[ H6 36=:6G6 E9:D :D E96 C:89E E:>6 E@ DE6A 324<[ DA6?5 >@C6 E:>6 H:E9 72>:=J[ 2?5 D66< v@5VD 5:C64E:@? 7@C E96 ?6IE 492AE6C @7 @FC =:G6D]Qk^Am kAmt77=6C 6IAC6DD65 2AAC64:2E:@? E@ E96 4:E:K6?D H9@ A=2465 E96:C ECFDE :? 96C 2?5 E@ E9@D6 H9@ DFAA@CE65 96C E9C@F89@FE 96C 42C66C]k^AmkAmQx H:== 2=H2JD 36 8C2E67F= E@ E96 A6@A=6 @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 2?5 E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 36=:6G65 :? >6[Q D96 D2:5] QxE 92D 366? 2? :?4C65:3=6 AC:G:=686 E@ D6CG6 2D J@FC #68:DE6C @7 s665D] !F3=:4 D6CG:46 92D ?6G6C 366? 23@FE C64@8?:E:@? 7@C >6] xE 92D 2=H2JD 366? 23@FE D6CG:?8 @E96CD H:E9 9@?6DEJ[ 9F>:=:EJ 2?5 4@>A2DD:@?]Qk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting for the proposed project from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday. Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? A town meeting brought new ideas to light for the property. Judge clears path to trial for NC attorney general lawsuit against HCA Claims in Attorney General Jeff Jackson's lawsuit against HCA Healthcare, alleging it violated its 2019 asset purchase agreement of Mission He… City of Marion gets $4.5 million for Helene projects “This funding provides an essential opportunity for the city to recover from damage caused by Hurricane Helene and prepare for future disasters." Watch Now: Related Video Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Amy Vaughan, pastor of The Lakeshore Collective, leads people in a prayer at the vigil on August 1 Amy Vaughan, pastor of The Lakeshore Collective, leads people in a prayer at the vigil on August 1 Sandra Salazar talks about what she saw at Wilson Creek on July 26 Sandra Salazar talks about what she saw at Wilson Creek on July 26 Recommended for you