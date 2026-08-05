Top Story Spotlight Marion radio station moves to new location Mike Conley Aug 5, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion radio station has moved to a new location.kAm~? |@?52J[ (q#|[ 2=D@ <?@H? 2D q:87@@E r@F?ECJ[ 2??@F?465 :E 925 >@G65 7C@> :ED AC6G:@FD =@42E:@? 2E gc $] |2:? $E] E@ ag t] w6?56CD@? $E] :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm%9:D C25:@ DE2E:@? DE2CE65 :? `hch 2?5[ D:?46 :ED 368:??:?8[ 92D 366? 2G2:=23=6 @? E96 p| 5:2= 2E `ad_] x? a_`h[ =@?8\E:>6 @H?6C p??6EE6 qCJ2?E 2??@F?465 :E H@F=5 2=D@ 36 2G2:=23=6 @? E96 u| 5:2= 2E `_b]h] $:?46 E96?[ E96 DE2E:@? 92D 492?865 @H?6CD 2?5 E96? >@G65 E@ gc $] |2:? $E] xE 42? DE:== 36 962C5 @? 3@E9 p| 2?5 u| C25:@[ 244@C5:?8 E@ AC6G:@FD DE@C:6D 3J %96 |4s@H6== }6HD]k^Am kAm}@H[ E96 DE2E:@? :D :? 3FD:?6DD 2?5 H2D :? E96 AC@46DD @7 492?8:?8 DEF5:@ =@42E:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where Marion YMCA gets new executive director 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more Marion radio station moves to new location McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire Audit details $111 million cost of Helene relief sites, some in McDowell, Catawba, Burke NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? kAm(q#| :D ?@H 32D65 2E ag t] w6?56CD@? $E] xE :D :? E96 3F:=5:?8 7@C>6C=J FD65 3J $>@<6 2 ‘{:= $>@<6 C6DE2FC2?E]k^AmkAmp C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 7C@> E96 DE2E:@? D2:5 E9C@F89 u2463@@< |6DD6?86C E92E E96 ?6H =@42E:@? :D 2 “36EE6C 7:E” 7@C (q#|]k^AmkAm%96 DE2E:@? 2=D@ AFE @FE 2? 2??@F?46>6?E @? u2463@@<]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed “This is a chance to help show the beauty, energy and welcoming spirit that make our downtown such a special place." Foothills Conservancy adds new land and stewardship manager "Every conservation easement represents a permanent commitment to the land and the families who own it." Mission Hospital McDowell nationally recognized for stroke care “We are proud to recognize Mission Hospital McDowell for its commitment to caring for people experiencing stroke,” said Dr. Steven Messe with … Atrium pushes back after State Health Plan leaves healthcare network out of Tier 1 State Health Plan officials: "Atrium Health's reaction is reminiscent of a World Cup team that loses and immediately blames the referee." Watch Now: Related Video Mooresville police chief discusses public concerns over Flock Safety cameras Mooresville police chief talks about officer charge with illegally accessing Flock Safety cameras Mooresville police chief talks about officer charge with illegally accessing Flock Safety cameras Michigan Democratic Senate Primary Too Close To Call. Michigan Democratic Senate Primary Too Close To Call. Park Service warns of impacts from Trump's proposed 250-foot arch Park Service warns of impacts from Trump's proposed 250-foot arch Recommended for you