Featured Top Story Spotlight City of Marion gets $4.5 million for Helene projects Mike Conley Aug 4, 2026 Aug 4, 2026 Updated 21 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Carolina Division of Water Infrastructure of the Department of Environmental Quality has awarded the city of Marion $4,561,928 for Helene-related water and sewer infrastructure projects.kAm%96 7F?5:?8 H:== DFAA@CE E9C66 AC@;64ED] %96 7F?5D H6C6 2H2C565 F?56C E96 $E2E6 #6G@=G:?8 uF?5[ H:E9 7F?5:?8 D6E 2D:56 7@C w6=6?6\:>A24E65 4@>>F?:E:6D] %96 AC@;64ED 7@4FD @? :?4@CA@C2E:?8 >:E:82E:@? 2?5 C6D:=:6?46 :?E@ |2C:@?’D FE:=:EJ :?7C2DECF4EFC6[ H:E9 E96 =6DD@?D =62C?65 7C@> wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“%9:D 7F?5:?8 AC@G:56D 2? 6DD6?E:2= @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C E96 4:EJ E@ C64@G6C 7C@> 52>286 42FD65 3J wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 2?5 AC6A2C6 7@C 7FEFC6 5:D2DE6CD[” r:EJ |2?286C (@@5J pJ6CD D2:5] “s:D2DE6C AC6A2C65?6DD :D 2 4@?E:?F:?8 AC:@C:EJ 7@C E96 4:EJ 2E 2== E:>6D] %96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@? :D AC@F5 E@ 92G6 AC@G:565 4=62? 5C:?<:?8 H2E6C :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 7@C @G6C `__ J62CD] (6 5:=:86?E=J H@C< E@ 6?DFC6 E92E @FC AF3=:4 H2E6C :D C6=:23=J 2G2:=23=6 7@C 7FEFC6 86?6C2E:@?D]”k^Am People are also reading… Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where Marion YMCA gets new executive director 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more Audit details $111 million cost of Helene relief sites, some in McDowell, Catawba, Burke McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law Triangle teen paralyzed after diving off uncovered pool platform. Who’s to blame? 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Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting for the proposed project from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday. McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire "I will always be grateful to the people of McDowell County and to everyone who believed in me." Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? A town meeting brought new ideas to light for the property. 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