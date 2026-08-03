Top Story Spotlight Marion YMCA gets new executive director Mike Conley Aug 3, 2026 Aug 3, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The YMCA of Western North Carolina hired a new executive director for the Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. Memorial YMCA in Marion.kAmr9C:D u@I 92D 366? ?2>65 E96 ?6H 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 E96 r@CA6?:?8 |6>@C:2= *|rp] w6 C6A=246D %@3J qC2>3=6EE[ H9@ C646?E=J =67E E96 A@D:E:@? E@ 2446AE 2 ?6H ;@3 H:E9 2 *|rp :? v6@C8:2]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Chris Fox PHOTO SUBMITTED kAmu@I 3C:?8D `a J62CD @7 6IA6C:6?46 H:E9 E96 *|rp @7 (6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 2?5 92D D6CG65 :? 2 G2C:6EJ @7 =6256CD9:A C@=6D E9C@F89@FE E96 2DD@4:2E:@?] |@DE C646?E=J[ 96 H2D 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 E96 (@@57:? *|rp[ H96C6 96 =65 46?E6C @A6C2E:@?D[ >6>36CD9:A[ DE277 56G6=@A>6?E[ 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD9:AD[ 7F?5C2:D:?8 2?5 7:?2?4:2= >2?286>6?E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 *|rp @7 (6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where Marion YMCA gets new executive director 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more Audit details $111 million cost of Helene relief sites, some in McDowell, Catawba, Burke Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? Mission Hospital McDowell nationally recognized for stroke care NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain NC House urged by law enforcement agencies to pass hemp restrictions bill Triangle teen paralyzed after diving off uncovered pool platform. Who’s to blame? Sheriff shares Nancy Guthrie update after video plea kAmu@I 92D 3F:=E “2 DEC@?8 C6AFE2E:@? E9C@F89@FE 9:D E:>6 H:E9 E96 * 7@C 9:D 4@==23@C2E:G6 =6256CD9:A DEJ=6[ 4@>>:E>6?E E@ C6=2E:@?D9:AD 2?5 A2DD:@? 7@C D6CG:?8 A6@A=6 2?5 DEC6?8E96?:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D[” E96 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“w:D 6IA6C:6?46 2?5 <?@H=6586 @7 E96 *|rp’D >:DD:@? >2<6 9:> 2 DEC@?8 7:E E@ =625 r@CA6?:?8 |6>@C:2= *|rp 2?5 3F:=5 @? :ED :>A24E :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[” E96 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs The sheriff's office received a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services about a child being neglected U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting for the proposed project from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday. 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park "We're not just protecting 30 acres, we're protecting the opportunity for future generations to experience Mount Ida much as we do today." Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed “This is a chance to help show the beauty, energy and welcoming spirit that make our downtown such a special place." Watch Now: Related Video Amy Vaughan, pastor of The Lakeshore Collective, leads people in a prayer at the vigil on August 1 Sandra Salazar talks about what she saw at Wilson Creek on July 26 Sandra Salazar talks about what she saw at Wilson Creek on July 26 Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Recommended for you