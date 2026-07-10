Featured Top Story Spotlight Town of Old Fort buys property for new town hall, purchase paid for with FEMA funds Virginia Annable Jul 10, 2026 Jul 10, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The town of Old Fort bought the former Westmoreland Funeral Home property for a new town hall building.kAm%96 E@H? 2??@F?465 E96 AFC492D6 :? 2 u2463@@< A@DE @? uC:52J] p44@C5:?8 E@ AC@A6CEJ 5665 C64@C5D[ E96 E@H? 3@F89E E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C 23@FE Shd_[___ @? uC:52J]k^AmkAmQ%9:D AFC492D6 C6AC6D6?ED 2? :>A@CE2?E DE6A :? E96 E@H?VD 4@?E:?F65 C64@G6CJ 2?5 =@?8\E6C> :?G6DE>6?E :? D6CG:?8 E96 4:E:K6?D @7 ~=5 u@CE[Q E96 E@H? D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] Q%96 46?EC2==J =@42E65 724:=:EJ AC@G:56D E96 DA246 ?66565 E@ 9@FD6 >F?:4:A2= @77:46D[ :>AC@G6 2446DD:3:=:EJ 7@C C6D:56?ED 2?5 4C62E6 2 >@C6 677:4:6?E 2?5 7F?4E:@?2= 6?G:C@?>6?E 7@C 56=:G6C:?8 6DD6?E:2= E@H? D6CG:46D]Qk^Am The town of Old Fort bought the former Westmoreland funeral home building on Thomason Street on July 10. Drew Hoyle kAm%96 AFC492D6 H2D A2:5 7@C H:E9 ut|p >@?6J AC@G:565 E@ E96 E@H? 7@C wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 C64@G6CJ 2?5 DFDE2:?23:=:EJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6] }@ =@42= AC@A6CEJ E2I @C H2E6C 2?5 D6H6C 766 C6G6?F6 H2D FD65 E@ 3FJ E96 3F:=5:?8[ H9:49 :D =@42E65 2E ae $] %9@>2D@? $E]k^Am People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us kAm%96 3F:=5:?8 H2D :56?E:7:65 2D 2 4@DE\67764E:G6 H2J E@ 6DE23=:D9 2 A6C>2?6?E >F?:4:A2= 724:=:EJ[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] }@ =@42= AC@A6CEJ E2I 5@==2CD @C C6G6?F6D 86?6C2E65 7C@> E96 C646?E AC@A6CEJ E2I :?4C62D6 @C H2E6C 2?5 D6H6C C2E6 25;FDE>6?ED H6C6 FD65 E@ AFC492D6 E9:D 3F:=5:?8]k^AmkAmQ%9:D :D 23@FE >2<:?8 2 C6DA@?D:3=6 :?G6DE>6?E :? ~=5 u@CEVD 7FEFC6[Q D2:5 |2J@C !C@ %6> xC6E92 w2?4@4<] Qu@==@H:?8 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6[ @FC 4@>>F?:EJ H2D AC6D6?E65 H:E9 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ C63F:=5 DEC@?86C] &D:?8 ut|p !F3=:4 pDD:DE2?46 7F?5:?8 E@ 6DE23=:D9 2 A6C>2?6?E %@H? w2== 2==@HD FD E@ :>AC@G6 E96 D6CG:46D H6 AC@G:56 E@ @FC 4:E:K6?D H:E9@FE A=24:?8 E96 7:?2?4:2= 3FC56? @7 E9:D AFC492D6 @? @FC E2IA2J6CD] (6 36=:6G6 E9:D :?G6DE>6?E H:== D6CG6 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 7@C 86?6C2E:@?D E@ 4@>6]Qk^Am The former Westmoreland Funeral Home building in Old Fort. Drew Hoyle kAm%96 E@H? D2:5 E96 7@C>6C (6DE>@C6=2?5 uF?6C2= w@>6 @776CD 2 7@F?52E:@? 7@C 2 >@56C? >F?:4:A2= 724:=:EJ E92E 42? 244@>>@52E6 DE277[ :>AC@G6 4FDE@>6C D6CG:46 2?5 AC@G:56 >66E:?8 2?5 @77:46 DA246]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Virginia Annable McDowell News Editor Author email Follow Virginia Annable Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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