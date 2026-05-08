Top Story Spotlight Partnership for Children of the Foothills recognizes early childhood educators Mike Conley May 8, 2026 May 8, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Partnership for Children of the Foothills celebrated early childhood educators during Teacher Appreciation Week, which was Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8.kAmsFC:?8 %62496C pAAC64:2E:@? 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McDowell Express expanding on-demand app-based transit to Old Fort Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day 1 person killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 eastbound near Old Fort Tow truck driver, rescuers unite to save NC donkey that was belly deep in mud Carolina Panthers sign 6 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday (copy) kAm%96 E62496CD A=2J 2 C@=6 :? 96=A:?8 J@F?8 49:=5C6? 3F:=5 E96 D<:==D 2?5 4@?7:56?46 ?66565 7@C =:76=@?8 =62C?:?8] %62496CD D92A6 ?@E @?=J :?5:G:5F2= 7FEFC6D[ 3FE E96 DEC6?8E9 @7 @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^AmkAm“!=62D6 ;@:? FD :? E92?<:?8 E96 65F42E@CD H9@ >2<6 2 =2DE:?8 5:776C6?46 — @?6 49:=5 2E 2 E:>6[” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am One of the educators being recognized is Hunter Reel, who teaches with Head Start at Nebo Elementary School. 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E96 H2J 96C 4=2DDC@@> 4@>6D 2=:G6 6G6CJ 52J]k^Am kAm“~?6 E9:?8 96C DEF56?ED 92G6 E2F89E 96Cn }6G6C F?56C6DE:>2E6 2 49:=5’D :>28:?2E:@? — E96J’== DFCAC:D6 J@F 6G6CJ E:>6[Q E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] Q(92E >2<6D 96C >@DE AC@F5 :D E96 ;@FC?6Ji H2E49:?8 6249 49:=5 7C@> 52J @?6 E@ J62C’D 6?5 2?5 D66:?8 ;FDE 9@H >F49 E96J’G6 8C@H?[ =62C?65 2?5 3=@DD@>65 2=@?8 E96 H2J]Qk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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