Top Story Spotlight Two McDowell students among 215 to receive Golden LEAF scholarships Mike Conley Jun 10, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, the Golden LEAF Foundation announced that 215 rural North Carolina students were selected to receive up to a $14,000 Golden LEAF Scholarship, including two in McDowell County.kAmw:89 D49@@= D6?:@CD 6?E6C:?8 4@==686 2D 7:CDE\J62C DEF56?ED 2C6 6=:8:3=6 7@C 2 Sb[d__ D49@=2CD9:A 6249 J62C 7@C FA E@ 7@FC J62CD @7 F?56C8C25F2E6 DEF5J 2E 2 A2CE:4:A2E:?8 7@FC\J62C }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 4@==686 @C F?:G6CD:EJ] r@>>F?:EJ 4@==686 EC2?D76C DEF56?ED 2C6 6=:8:3=6 7@C Sb[d__ 2 J62C 7@C FA E@ E9C66 J62CD @7 F?56C8C25F2E6 DEF5J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm%96 v@=56? {tpu $49@=2CD9:A AC@8C2> AC:@C:E:K6D DEF56?ED H9@ 56>@?DEC2E6 4=62C 42C66C 8@2=D 2?5 2 4@>>:E>6?E E@ C6EFC?:?8 E@ CFC2= }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 4@>>F?:E:6D 27E6C 8C25F2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Music, festivals among free things to do this weekend in and around McDowell County Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday See schedule, events at 2026 N.C. 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