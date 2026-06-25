Top Story Spotlight McDowell County early childhood educators eligible for mini grants for classrooms Mike Conley Jun 25, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Partnership for Children of the Foothills is launching a new Classroom Innovation Mini Grants program to support early childhood educators.kAm%96 AC@8C2> H:== AC@G:56 Sa__ 8C2?ED >@?E9=J E@ BF2=:7J:?8 62C=J 65F42E@CD H@C<:?8 5:C64E=J H:E9 49:=5C6? 3:CE9 E@ d :? =:46?D65 @C F?=:46?D65 49:=542C6 AC@8C2>D :? #FE96C7@C5[ !@=< 2?5 |4s@H6== 4@F?E:6D] %96 8C2?ED 2C6 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A 4=2DDC@@> E62496CD :>A=6>6?E >62?:?87F= AC@;64ED E92E C6DA@?5 E@ E96 ?665D @7 E96 49:=5C6?[ 72>:=:6D 2?5 65F42E@CD :? 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Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Route 70 Cruisers help drive student success with donation to McDowell Tech The club has donated $1,500 through the McDowell Technical Community College Foundation Inc. to support scholarships and student assistance. McDowell Tech students win Silver Medal in National SkillsUSA Competition "Carter and Kevin represented McDowell Tech, McDowell County and North Carolina with skill, maturity and determination, and we could not be mo… McDowell Tech students receive National Technical Honor Society scholarships “Charlotte Kendall and Keri Randolph-Frisbee represent the kind of excellence we are proud to see at McDowell Tech," President J.W. Kelley said. 28th annual Operation Backpack set to begin for McDowell’s students The goal of Operation Backpack is to provide all K-12 underprivileged children in McDowell County’s public schools with a new backpack and sch… Watch Now: Related Video Venezuela earthquakes: 'The situation is critical' Affordable housing is top of mind for voters in the coming midterms Affordable housing is top of mind for voters in the coming midterms Russian building downturn leaves Moscow apartment buyers in limbo Russian building downturn leaves Moscow apartment buyers in limbo New Clues Emerge Surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’ Possible Madison Square Garden Wedding New Clues Emerge Surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’ Possible Madison Square Garden Wedding Recommended for you