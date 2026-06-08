Top Story Spotlight 28th annual Operation Backpack set to begin for McDowell’s students Mike Conley Jun 8, 2026 Jun 8, 2026 Updated Jun 9, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As the 2025-2026 school year comes to a close, the effort to make sure students are fully supplied when the 2026-2027 year starts back is underway now.kAm%96 a_ae\a_af D49@@= J62C :D ~A6C2E:@? q24<A24<VD agE9 J62C @7 AC@G:5:?8 DEF56?E D49@@= DFAA=J 2DD:DE2?46[ 244@C5:?8 E@ @C82?:K6CD]k^AmkAm%96 8@2= @7 ~A6C2E:@? q24<A24< :D E@ AC@G:56 2== z\`a F?56CAC:G:=6865 49:=5C6? :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ’D AF3=:4 D49@@=D H:E9 2 ?6H 324<A24< 2?5 D49@@= DFAA=:6D] p=E9@F89 E96 >2;@C:EJ @7 E96 DFAA=:6D 2C6 FDF2==J 5:DEC:3FE65 5FC:?8 E96 76H H66<D AC:@C E@ D49@@= DE2CE:?8[ ~A6C2E:@? q24<A24< H:== DFAA=J DEF56?ED J62C\C@F?5 2D ?66565[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm%96 DF>>6C >@?E9D 2C6 2 8C62E E:>6 E@ 4@==64E ?6H 324<A24<D 2?5 D49@@= DFAA=:6D 7@C E96 DEF56?ED]k^Am People are also reading… Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Music, festivals among free things to do this weekend in and around McDowell County Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday See schedule, events at 2026 N.C. Gold Festival, coin show this weekend in McDowell County Hickory NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at home in Newton on Thursday Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners 28th annual Operation Backpack set to begin for McDowell’s students 1,000 jobs coming to North Carolina in new Corning, Amazon data center deal kAm%96 AC@8C2> :D 4@==64E:?8i 324<A24<D[ `\:?49 E9C66\C:?8 3:?56CD[ 4C2J@?D[ 8=F6 DE:4<D[ A6?D W3=F6[ 3=24< 2?5 C65X[ ?@E63@@< A2A6C[ }@] a A6?4:=D 2?5 4@=@C65 A6?4:=D[ D276EJ D4:DD@CD[ 4@>A@D:E:@? 3@@<D[ E@@E93CFD96D[ E@@E9A2DE6[ 6C2D6CD[ A@4<6E 7@=56CD[ 9:89=:89E6CD[ A6?4:= A@F496D 2?5 62C 3F5D H:E9 >:4C@A9@?6 E92E 2C6 :!9@?6^2?5C@:5 2?5 :!25 4@>A2E:3=6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“%92?< J@F 7@C J@FC 4@?E:?F65 DFAA@CE 2?5 86?6C@D:EJ E@ ~A6C2E:@? q24<A24<[” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6] %96 D>2==6DE 8:7E 8:G6? 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Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony “You have demonstrated resilience, determination, kindness, and a commitment to one another." McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas “Graduation is always a special moment because it represents both an ending and a new beginning.” McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement He credits Nebo Elementary with helping prepare him for the future by fostering academic readiness, strong character and the ability to connec… Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners Students can participate in the contests as a school project or an independent at-home activity. Watch Now: Related Video A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type UNCAPTIONED: Nick Reiner seeking to access trust fund to pay for high-profile lawyer. UNCAPTIONED: Nick Reiner seeking to access trust fund to pay for high-profile lawyer. Sasse's Cancer Drug Breakthrough Gains Momentum Sasse's Cancer Drug Breakthrough Gains Momentum Recommended for you