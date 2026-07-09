Top Story Spotlight McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics Mike Conley Jul 9, 2026 Jul 9, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion woman has been charged after children she was caring for tested positive for illegal drugs.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~? uC:52J[ |2J aa[ s6E64E:G6 q:==:6 qC@H? H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 C646:G65 2 C676CC2= 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6A2CE>6?E @7 $@4:2= $6CG:46D :? C676C6?46 E@ 49:=5C6? 36:?8 42C65 7@C 3J 2 |2C:@? H@>2? H9@ H6C6 2==6865=J ?68=64E65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77’D @77:46]k^Am Russell PHOTO SUBMITTED kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmp? :?G6DE:82E:@? 7@F?5 E92E :==682= 5CF8D H6C6 36:?8 FD65 2C@F?5 E96 49:=5C6?[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5] $@>6 @7 E96 49:=5C6? E6DE65 A@D:E:G6 7@C ?2C4@E:4D]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmz2J=2 p?? #FDD6==[ bd[ @7 |2C:@?[ H2D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 6IA@D:?8 2 49:=5 E@ 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46] $96 H2D :DDF65 2 Sb_[___ D64FC65 3@?5]k^Am People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm(9:=6 56E2:?65 2E E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6E6?E:@? r6?E6C[ #FDD6== H2D 7@F?5 E@ 36 :? A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 DFDA64E65 2>@F?E @7 76?E2?J=] $96 H2D 255:E:@?2==J 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 76?E2?J= 2?5 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46 @? ;2:= AC6>:D6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old No other individuals inside were injured, according to the news release. McDowell County woman charged after child tests positive for meth Further investigation and a positive drug analysis test determined the juvenile had been exposed to a controlled substance, and charges were filed. Can you be arrested for denying your pet vet care? Here’s what NC law says The arrest of a Raleigh man for allegedly denying his dog emergency surgery highlights a facet of North Carolina law that classifies failure t… Watch Now: Related Video DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again National Great Outdoors Month: Clinton's 1998 Proclamation, National Parks and America's Public Lands Summer National Great Outdoors Month: Clinton's 1998 Proclamation, National Parks and America's Public Lands Summer Is summer food enough? Pittsburgh food bank sees demand explode Is summer food enough? Pittsburgh food bank sees demand explode Recommended for you