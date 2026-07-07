Top Story Spotlight Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Mike Conley Jul 7, 2026 Jul 7, 2026 Updated Jul 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The driver of a company truck was transported by helicopter in critical condition after his vehicle crashed near the Parker Padgett Road exit on Interstate 40 in Old Fort on Monday night.kAm%96 H6DE3@F?5 =2?6D @7 x?E6CDE2E6 c_ H6C6 D9FE 5@H? 7@C D6G6C2= 9@FCD 5F6 E@ E96 HC64<]k^AmkAmpE gibf A]>] |@?52J[ 2 H9:E6 u@C5 u\dd_[ H9:49 :D 2 =2C86 H@C< FE:=:EJ ECF4<[ H2D 8@:?8 H6DE @? x\c_ H96? :E C2? @77 E96 C@25 E@ E96 =67E 2?5 :?E@ E96 >65:2? @7 E96 :?E6CDE2E6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ $8E] t]y] !9:==:AD @7 E96 }]r] w:89H2J !2EC@=] %96 5C:G6C @G6C4@CC64E65 2?5 E96 ECF4< C2? @77 E96 C@25 E@ E96 C:89E[ !9:==:AD D2:5]k^Am kAmxE 92AA6?65 ?62C >:=6 >2C<6C fe]k^Am People are also reading… Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Ex-US Olympian indicted over alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism kAm%96 ECF4< H6?E 5@H? 2 D=:89E 6>32?<>6?E[ 9:E EH@ =2C86 EC66D 2?5 E96? @G6CEFC?65 @?E@ E96 5C:G6C’D D:56] %96 5C:G6C[ H9@ H2D 2=@?6[ H2D EC2AA65 :?D:56 E96 G69:4=6 7@C 2? 6IE6?565 A6C:@5 @7 E:>6[ !9:==:AD D2:5]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 H6DE3@F?5 =2?6D @7 x\c_ H6C6 4=@D65 7@C D6G6C2= 9@FCD 2D 6>6C86?4J H@C<6CD DECF88=65 E@ 86E E96 5C:G6C @FE @7 E96 HC64<65 ECF4<]k^AmkAm“%CJ:?8 E@ 86E E96 5C:G6C @FE @7 E96 G69:4=6 :D H92E E@@< D@ =@?8[” !9:==:AD D2:5]k^Am kAmt>6C86?4J @77:4:2=D D2:5 |:DD:@? w62=E9’D |@F?E2:? pC62 |65:42= p:C=:7E 96=:4@AE6C H2D D6?E E@ E96 D46?6] %96 5C:G6C H2D :? 4C:E:42= 4@?5:E:@? 2?5 7=@H? E@ |:DD:@? w@DA:E2= :? pD96G:==6]k^Am kAmqJ `aich 2]>] %F6D52J[ E96 x\c_ =2?6D H6C6 C6@A6?65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 6>6C86?4J @77:4:2=D’ DE2E6>6?E]k^AmkAm%F6D52J >@C?:?8[ !9:==:AD D2:5 96 4@F=5 ?@E C6=62D6 E96 5C:G6C’D ?2>6 @C 255C6DD 3642FD6 96 :D DE:== H2:E:?8 7@C E96 5C:G6C’D 4@?5:E:@?] }@ @E96C G69:4=6D H6C6 :?G@=G65 :? E96 4C2D9[ 96 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 42FD6 @7 E96 HC64< :D DE:== F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?[ 96 D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Mission Health’s Mountain Area Medical Airlift helicopter was sent to the scene. About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening Due to the extreme heat, a cooling station is open at the McDowell Senior Center, located at 100 Spaulding Road, Marion. McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service When the storm passed, he and his father climbed onto a farm tractor and began clearing fallen trees from the road between their home and the … Watch Now: Related Video Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Recommended for you