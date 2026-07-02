Alert Top Story About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening Mike Conley Jul 2, 2026 Jul 2, 2026 Updated 18 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 9 p.m. update: Power has been restored in Woodlawn and Hankins areas.kAm%9FCD52J 6G6?:?8[ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E C6A@CE65 2 H:56DAC625 A@H6C @FE286 27764E:?8 A@CE:@?D @7 E96 4@F?EJ]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== 6>6C86?4J @77:4:2=D 92G6 366? :? 4@?E24E H:E9 sF<6 t?6C8J 2?5 #FE96C7@C5 t=64EC:4 |6>36CD9:A r@CA@C2E:@?] %96J 92G6 366? 25G:D65 E92E E9C66 #tp DF3DE2E:@?D 92G6 =@DE E96:C A@H6C 7665 7C@> sF<6 t?6C8J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ] %96C6 :D ?@ 6DE:>2E65 E:>6 7@C A@H6C C6DE@C2E:@? 2D @7 g A]>]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ #FE96C7@C5 t=64EC:4VD A@H6C @FE286 >2A[ b[d__ A=246D :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ H6C6 H:E9@FE A@H6C 2D @7 g A]>]k^Am People are also reading… Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening United States has already lost World Cup with its greed and hostility | Opinion N.C. Highway 226 North closed Monday afternoon due to overturned tractor-trailer The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week America is in a mood on the cusp of 250th birthday City of Marion reminds water customers: Drought restrictions remain in effect Marion, Old Fort elections moving to even-numbered years after passage of state bill See McDowell County area government offices, trash collection schedule for July 4 Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration Carolina Panthers get absolutely shafted in NFL uniform rankings How slavery in western North Carolina created lasting economic power Have the Carolina Panthers found yet another undrafted gem? kAmsF6 E@ E96 6IEC6>6 962E[ E96 4@F?EJ @A6?65 2 4@@=:?8 DE2E:@? 2E E96 |4s@H6== $6?:@C r6?E6C[ =@42E65 2E `__ $A2F=5:?8 #@25[ |2C:@?] %96 4@@=:?8 DE2E:@? H:== C6>2:? @A6? F?E:= A@H6C 92D 366? C6DE@C65]k^AmkAm%96 4@@=:?8 DE2E:@? :D 2G2:=23=6 7@C 2?J@?6 ?665:?8 2 D276[ 2:C\4@?5:E:@?65 A=246 E@ 4@@= 5@H?[ 492C86 46== A9@?6D 2?5 @E96C 6DD6?E:2= 6=64EC@?:4 56G:46D 2?5 2446DD 5C:?<:?8 H2E6C] #6D:56?ED H9@ ?665 EC2?DA@CE2E:@? E@ E96 4@@=:?8 DE2E:@? >2J 42== |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E 2E gag\eda\bac` 7@C 2DD:DE2?46[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm#6D:56?ED H9@ C6=J @? 6=64EC:42==J A@H6C65 >65:42= 6BF:A>6?E[ :?4=F5:?8 @IJ86? 4@?46?EC2E@CD[ D9@F=5 36 2H2C6 E92E E96 4@@=:?8 DE2E:@? :D 2G2:=23=6 :7 ?66565] p?J@?6 6IA6C:6?4:?8 2 >65:42= 6>6C86?4J D9@F=5 42== h`` :>>65:2E6=J]k^Am kAm“!=62D6 DE2J 9J5C2E65[ =:>:E @FE5@@C 24E:G:EJ[ 2?5 4964< @? 6=56C=J ?6:893@CD[ 72>:=J >6>36CD[ 2?5 2?J@?6 H:E9 >65:42= 4@?5:E:@?D H9@ >2J 36 27764E65 3J E96 962E[” E96 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding The commissioners also voted to put a sales tax increase on the ballot this fall. N.C. Highway 226 North closed Monday afternoon due to overturned tractor-trailer Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route and expect travel delays in this area. City of Marion reminds water customers: Drought restrictions remain in effect There has been a rapid decline in water levels at the city's raw water intakes, particularly at Clear Creek and Mackey Creek. Watch Now: Related Video New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding Beef Prices Near Records Beef Prices Near Records Trump Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with His Sons Trump Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with His Sons Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Recommended for you