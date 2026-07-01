Top Story Spotlight Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week Mike Conley Jul 1, 2026 Jul 1, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This Friday and Saturday, the town of Old Fort will celebrate Pioneer Day, Independence Day and the 250th birthday of the United States of America.kAm~? uC:52J[ E96 |@F?E2:? v2E6H2J |FD6F> :? ~=5 u@CE H:== 282:? 46=63C2E6 !:@?66C s2J] %96 76DE:G2= 4@F=5 ?@E 36 96=5 =2DE J62C 3642FD6 @7 E96 52>286 =67E 3J wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6]k^AmkAm%96 >FD6F> H:== 9@DE :ED bhE9 2??F2= 76DE:G2= @? uC:52J 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ c A]>] 2D A2CE @7 E96 DE2E6’D “p>6C:42 ad_ }r” 46=63C2E:@? 5FC:?8 E96 u@FCE9 @7 yF=J H66<6?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 }2EFC2= 2?5 rF=EFC2= #6D@FC46D]k^Am kAmu62EFC:?8 $@FE96C? pAA2=249:2? 4C27E6CD[ =:G6 >FD:4[ 7@@5 ECF4<D[ 2?E:BF6 G69:4=6D[ G:?E286 72C> E@@=D[ H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 2FE9@CD[ 2 sF4<J s6C3J[ 49:=5C6?’D 24E:G:E:6D 2?5 >@C6[ E96 72>:=J\7C:6?5=J 6G6?E H:== 36 96=5 — C2:? @C D9:?6 — @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort officials day Fourth of July parade will take place on new route The parade usual route is under construction. Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County. Family Beach Day at Lake James State Park was a success. 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