Featured Top Story Spotlight What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Mike Conley Jul 8, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Bob’s award-winning Apple Ugly now has a new name, but the sweet pastry is still the same as ever.kAm#@36CE |2D:6==@[ @H?6C @7 |C] q@3’D s@\}FED :? |2C:@?[ D2:5 :? yF?6 E92E E96 A@AF=2C @776C:?8 @? 9:D >6?F 92D @77:4:2==J 492?865 :ED ?2>6] %96 pAA=6 &8=J :D ?@H ?2>65 q@3’D pAA=6\{249:2?]k^Am Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts in Marion officially changed the name of its pastry, the Apple Ugly, to Bob’s Apple-Lachian. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm|2D:6==@ D2:5 E96 C62D@? 369:?5 E96 ?2>6 492?86 :D 9:D 3FD:?6DD :? |2C:@? C646:G65 2 =6EE6C :?7@C>:?8 9:> E92E 2?@E96C 32<6CJ :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 925 C68:DE6C65 @?6 @7 :ED AC@5F4ED F?56C E96 ?2>6 pAA=6 &8=J] $@[ E9@F89 9:D AC@5F4E 92D 366? C64@8?:K65 3J E96 u@@5 }6EH@C<[ |2D:6==@ D2:5 96 925 E@ 4@>6 FA H:E9 2 ?6H ?2>6 367@C6 E96 6?5 @7 yF?6]k^Am kAmw6 EFC?65 E@ 9:D 4FDE@>6CD 7@C E96:C :?AFE] %96 ?6H ?2>6 6?565 FA 36:?8 2=>@DE 2 E:6 36EH66? q@3VD pAA=6 q@>3D @C q@3VD pAA=6\{249:2 @C {249:2?] k^Am People are also reading… Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Ex-US Olympian indicted over alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism kAm“(6 =6E @FC 4FDE@>6CD 564:56 E96 7:?2= ?2>6 2?5 q@3VD pAA=6\{249:2? H@? 3J @?=J 2 76H G@E6D[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmq@E9 |2D:6==@ 2?5 9:D 4FDE@>6CD 2C6 A=62D65 H:E9 E96 C63C2?5:?8]k^Am Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts reopened in November 2024 at the original location at 60 S. Main St. Pictured are owners Robert and Bernice Masiello. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm“xE :D 2 A=2J @? pAA2=249:2? 2?5 H6 2C6 AC@F5 E@ 92G6 E92E ?2>6[” 96 D2:5]k^Am kAm|2D:6==@ D2:5 :E :D DE:== E96 8C62E AC@5F4E 9:D 4FDE@>6CD 92G6 6?;@J65 7@C J62CD[ 3FE H:E9 2 ?6H ?2>6]k^Am kAm“}@E E@ 3C28 3FE H6 2C6 2 H6==\=@G65 A2CE @7 E9:D C68:@?[” |2D:6==@ D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant The new restaurant/bar is located at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, where Burrito Bros. used to operate. Buttery, sweet and orange: This milk alternative using sweet potatoes has deep NC roots The humble sweet potato, long considered a North Carolina staple, is at the center of innovation as it’s transformed into the latest plant-based milk. Wilkes native Galifianakis recommends hometown restaurant to People magazine For its "Best of America" issue, People said it rounded up favorite restaurants, landmarks and museums of "A-listers" from every state. Hot dogs, apple pie and... sushi? Are Americans' favorite foods changing? Maybe I should have asked for everyone’s favorite foods in general rather than specifically American foods. Would many of us bump hot dogs off…