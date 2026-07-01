Top Story Spotlight Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration Mike Conley Jul 1, 2026 Jul 1, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Marion will hold its Independence Day parade on July 4. The parade will start at 6 p.m. PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley The city of Marion and Marion Business Association are making plans for the America 250 Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 4.kAmsF6 E@ E96 962E @7 E96 52J[ E96 6G6?E H:== 368:? H:E9 E96 A2C256 2E e A]>] %96 A2C256 >2CD92= H:== 36 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ G6E6C2?D] p== G6E6C2?D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6] |4s@H6== r@F?EJ C6E:C:?8 $96C:77 #:4<J qF492?2? H:== 36 E96 9@?@C2CJ 8C2?5 >2CD92=[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> @C82?:K6CD]k^AmkAm!2C256 =:?6FA H:== 36 :? 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Highway 226 North closed Monday afternoon due to overturned tractor-trailer America is in a mood on the cusp of 250th birthday City of Marion reminds water customers: Drought restrictions remain in effect Thousands feared dead after two major earthquakes strike Venezuela How slavery in western North Carolina created lasting economic power Marion, Old Fort elections moving to even-numbered years after passage of state bill Overmountain Men from NC played role in 'the turning of the tide' of the Revolutionary War McDowell County woman charged after child tests positive for meth How NC’s 11th Congressional District could help shape a national Democratic wave See McDowell County area government offices, trash collection schedule for July 4 Route 70 Cruisers help drive student success with donation to McDowell Tech Tanya & the Roadrunnerz Band will play in downtown Marion on Saturday. 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Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week Events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Old Fort officials day Fourth of July parade will take place on new route The parade usual route is under construction. Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County. Family Beach Day at Lake James State Park was a success. 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