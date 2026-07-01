Featured Top Story Spotlight McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding Mike Conley Jul 1, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Tuesday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to adopt the 2026-2027 budget of $70.9 million, which does not include a property tax rate increase.kAmpE E96 D2>6 >66E:?8[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD G@E65 E@ >@G6 7@CH2C5 H:E9 2 C676C6?5F> 7@C G@E6CD E@ 564:56 H96E96C @C ?@E E@ :?4C62D6 E96 4@F?EJ D2=6D E2I]k^AmkAm%96 3F586E 42==D 7@C E96 4@F?EJ AC@A6CEJ E2I C2E6 @7 de]fd 46?ED A6C S`__ G2=F2E:@? E@ C6>2:? E96 D2>6] k^AmkAm%96 E@E2= 86?6C2= 7F?5 3F586E :D Sf_[heb[ffd[ 2 e]ghT :?4C62D6 @G6C 7:D42= J62C a_ae[ 244@C5:?8 E@ r@F?EJ |2?286C pD9=6J (@@E6?]k^Am kAm%96 4@F?EJ >2?286C D2:5 E96 >2;@C 492?86D 7C@> E96 3F586E C64@>>6?52E:@? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular City of Marion reminds water customers: Drought restrictions remain in effect There has been a rapid decline in water levels at the city's raw water intakes, particularly at Clear Creek and Mackey Creek. Marion, Old Fort elections moving to even-numbered years after passage of state bill No elections will be held in 2027. All sitting municipal council members will receive an additional year to their terms of service. How NC’s 11th Congressional District could help shape a national Democratic wave A report published June 17 by The Center For Politics said North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District could be key in determining the size o… See McDowell County area government offices, trash collection schedule for July 4 See when local government offices, recreation centers and libraries will be closed for Independence Day. McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing An average of 2,800 vehicles cross the bridge every day. Watch Now: Related Video Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Birthright citizenship survives in major SCOTUS ruling Birthright citizenship survives in major SCOTUS ruling Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans Recommended for you