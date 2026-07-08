Top Story Spotlight Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend Mike Conley Jul 8, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This Saturday will be Christmas in July at Historic Carson House.kAmu@C E96 7:CDE E:>6[ E96 r2CD@? w@FD6[ 2 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 9:DE@C:42= D:E6 2?5 >FD6F> @7 =@42= 96C:E286[ H:== 9@DE 2 r9C:DE>2D :? yF=J |2C<6E] xE H:== E2<6 A=246 @? $2EFC52J 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ b A]>][ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 6G6?E @C82?:K6CD]k^AmkAm#6?2 w2CA H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== w:DE@C:42= $@4:6EJ D2:5 :E H:== D@@? 364@>6 2? 2??F2= 6G6?E]k^AmkAm%96 r9C:DE>2D :? yF=J |2C<6E H:== 762EFC6 7246 A2:?E:?8 7@C <:5D 2?5 A9@E@D H:E9 $2?E2’D 6=7[ D:?46 $2?E2 :D @? G242E:@? :? yF=J] %96C6 H:== 36 r9C:DE>2D\@C:6?E65 G6?5@CD H:E9 =@42= 4C27ED 2?5 8:7ED 7@C D2=6] %96 >2C<6E H:== 92G6 7@@5 2?5 C277=6D H:E9 AC:K6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 7=:6C 7@C E96 >2C<6E]k^Am People are also reading… Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Ex-US Olympian indicted over alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism kAmw:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6 :D =@42E65 H6DE @7 |2C:@? 2E `g_d &]$] wHJ] f_ (6DE]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6 2E gag\fac\chcg @C G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]9:DE@C:442CD@?9@FD6]4@>QmHHH]9:DE@C:442CD@?9@FD6]4@>k^2m]k^Am Historic Carson House, the home built by John Carson more than 200 years ago, is preserved as a historical site. FILE PHOTO 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week Events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration Here's where you can see the parade and fireworks. Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool The family-friendly event is designed to create lasting memories while providing free community recreation for local children and families. Library Corner: Here’s what is happening at McDowell County libraries in July Here is a list of what is happening at the McDowell County Public Library in July.