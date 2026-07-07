Top Story Spotlight Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Mike Conley Jul 7, 2026 Jul 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 at Parker Padgett Road near Old Fort were shut down Monday night due to a motor vehicle crash.kAmpE 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `` A]>] |@?52J[ x\c_ H6DE3@F?5 367@C6 !2C<6C !2586EE #@25 WH9:49 :D tI:E fdX H2D D9FE 5@H? 5F6 E@ 2 D6C:@FD >@E@C G69:4=6 4C2D9]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“t>6C86?4J A6CD@??6= 7C@> >F=E:A=6 56A2CE>6?ED 2C6 @? E96 D46?6[” C625 2 DE2E6>6?E 7C@> |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 6>6C86?4J @77:4:2=D] “!=62D6 2G@:5 E9:D 2C62 2?5 D66< 2? 2=E6C?2E6 C@FE6]”k^AmkAmt>6C86?4J @77:4:2=D D2:5 |:DD:@? w62=E9’D |@F?E2:? pC62 |65:42= p:C=:7E 96=:4@AE6C H2D D6?E E@ E96 D46?6] k^Am People are also reading… Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Ex-US Olympian indicted over alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism kAmqJ `aich 2]>] %F6D52J[ E96 H6DE3@F?5 =2?6D H6C6 C6@A6?65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 DE2E6>6?E]k^AmkAmuFCE96C 56E2:=D C682C5:?8 E9:D D:EF2E:@? H6C6 F?2G2:=23=6 2D @7 %F6D52J >@C?:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road The truck went down a slight embankment, hit two large trees and then overturned onto the driver’s side. Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening Due to the extreme heat, a cooling station is open at the McDowell Senior Center, located at 100 Spaulding Road, Marion. McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service When the storm passed, he and his father climbed onto a farm tractor and began clearing fallen trees from the road between their home and the … Watch Now: Related Video Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Recommended for you