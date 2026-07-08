Top Story Spotlight Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Mike Conley Jul 8, 2026 Jul 8, 2026 Updated Jul 9, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Barefoot Baby Foundation, in partnership with McDowell County Parks & Recreation, is holding a Pirate Invasion event for families this Friday.kAm%96 !:C2E6 x?G2D:@? H:== E2<6 A=246 7C@> ?@@? E@ b A]>] 2E E96 |4s@H6== !2C<D U2>Aj #64C62E:@? A@@= :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm%96 72>:=J\7C:6?5=J 6G6?E 2:>D E@ 96=A A6@A=6 4C62E6 =2DE:?8 >6>@C:6D H9:=6 AC@G:5:?8 7C66 4@>>F?:EJ C64C62E:@? 7@C =@42= 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D] p5>:DD:@? E@ E96 A@@= H:== 36 7C66 7@C 2EE6?566D[ E92?<D E@ 4@>>F?:EJ DA@?D@CD H9@ 42>6 E@86E96C E@ DFAA@CE E96 6G6?E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 q2C67@@E q23J u@F?52E:@?]k^Am kAm%96 !:C2E6 x?G2D:@? H2D >256 A@DD:3=6 27E6C 2 AC6D6?E2E:@? 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Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us kAmQ(6 2C6 D@ 6I4:E65 23@FE E9:D @?6[” D2:5 p=JDD2 wF896D[ 7@F?56C 2?5 5:C64E@C @7 E96 q2C67@@E q23J u@F?52E:@?] “w2G:?8 2 c\J62C\@=5 3@J C62==J 96=AD] (6 <?@H E92E E9:D H:== 36 2? 6G6?E <:5D E2=< 23@FE E96 C6DE @7 E96 DF>>6C]”k^AmkAmu2>:=:6D 42? 6IA64E E96 A@@= 2?5 DFCC@F?5:?8 2C62 E@ 36 EC2?D7@C>65 H:E9 A:C2E6\E96>65 564@C2E:@?D[ :?E6C24E:G6 24E:G:E:6D WE96 =:3C2CJ :D 96=A:?8 E96 7@F?52E:@? H:E9 E9:DX[ 8:G62H2JD[ 2?5 A=6?EJ @7 A9@E@ @AA@CEF?:E:6D] r9:=5C6? H:== C646:G6 A:C2E6\E96>65 EC62DFC6D[ :?4=F5:?8ik^Am kF=mk=:m!:C2E6 6J6 A2E496Dk^=:mk=:m%6>A@C2CJ A:C2E6 E2EE@@Dk^=:mk^F=m The Pirate Invasion will take place on Friday, July 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at the McDowell Parks & Recreation pool in Marion. McDowell County Recreation kF=mk=:mx?7=2E23=6 DH@C5D E@ E2<6 9@>6k^=:mk=:m!=2DE:4 ;6H6=D 2?5 EC62DFC6 D42EE6C65 E9C@F89@FE E96 6G6?E 2C62 2?5 7=@2E:?8 :? E96 A@@=k^=:mk^F=m kAmr@DEF>6D 2C6 6?4@FC2865[ 2?5 @C82?:K6CD 9@A6 E@ D66 A:C2E6D @7 2== 286D ;@:?:?8 :? E96 7F?]k^AmkAm~?6 @7 E96 6G6?EVD 9:89=:89ED H:== 36 2 DFCAC:D6 A:C2E6 :?G2D:@?] sFC:?8 E96 27E6C?@@?[ 2 4C6H @7 G@=F?E66C QA:C2E6DQ H:== 2CC:G6 2?5 DE286 2 A=2J7F= 2EE24< @? 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E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E |4s@H6== r@F?EJ !2C<D U2>Aj #64C62E:@? 2E gag\eda\b__` @C 7@==@H q2C67@@E q23J u@F?52E:@? @? u2463@@< 7@C FA52E6D]k^AmkAm%96 A@@= :D =@42E65 2E ad p4256>J $E][ |2C:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend The Christmas in July Market will feature face painting for kids and photos with Santa’s elf, since Santa is on vacation in July. Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week Events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration Here's where you can see the parade and fireworks. Library Corner: Here’s what is happening at McDowell County libraries in July Here is a list of what is happening at the McDowell County Public Library in July.