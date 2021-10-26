Workers hold strike, rally in Marion over union, pay increases and sexual harassment

Fast-food workers rallied at the McDonald’s on West Henderson Street in Marion on Tuesday and voiced their demands for union representation, a $15 federal minimum wage and an end to sexual harassment and violence in the workplace.
The strike and worker-led rally to demand that Congress pass a $15 federal minimum wage was held Tuesday by the NC Raise Up, which represents underpaid workers across the South who are fighting for $15 an hour and union rights. North Carolina working people held these rallies in Charlotte, Durham and Marion.
The strike at the McDonald’s restaurants were part of #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday as part of a 10-city nationwide strike calling on McDonald’s to stamp out workplace sexual harassment and violence.
Striking workers from Marion and across western North Carolina – including fast food, retail and care workers – spoke out about the importance of coming together in a union to win solutions to issues like sexual harassment, violence and discrimination in the workplace.
The group of seven workers marched up the other side of West Henderson Street and made their way over to the McDonald’s restaurant.
“Hey hey ho ho! Sexual harassment has got to go! “Hey hey ho ho! Sexual harassment has got to go!” they chanted.
Tuesday’s strike marked the fifth time workers in the Fight for $15 and a Union have gone on strike demanding McDonald’s address its culture of harassment. A 10-city walkout in 2018 was the first strike over sexual harassment in more than 100 years. Little has changed since that first strike for McDonald’s frontline workers, who continue to report a widespread harassment problem, according to a news release.
Standing in front of the fast-food eatery, the seven striking workers held signs and banners saying “All labor has dignity,” “McDonald’s pay $15 now!” and “McDonald’s: Step up for survivors.”
Jason Carroll, a former McDonald’s employee from Marion, spoke about the problem of sexual harassment in the food industry.
“It’s a big problem, not just at McDonald’s, it’s a problem all over low-wage workplaces, not just restaurants, grocery stores, CNAs are also being sexually harassed on the job and it’s time to stop,” Carroll said. “That’s why we are out here. We are also out here to fight for 15. These places make millions off the backs of their workers. They can pay us more than 15 but 15 should be the bare minimum. We are also here for a union because with a union we can fight back against sexual harassment. We can fight for higher wages. We can fight for better health care. We can fight for paid time off. All of these things that we don’t have that the working class desperately needs. We are just here to stand up and fight back.”
Several motorists on West Henderson Street honked their horns and raised their fists as a show of support. But one motorist yelled out “Get a job!” to the working people who were demonstrating for better conditions in their places of employment.
Another worker who spoke out was Claire Clark. “We do not pay wages in this country that meet the needs of the people, that meet the needs of workers,” said Clark. “This has to end. The only way it will end is if we build together and fight together…We know that this company and none of these employers out here will ever give us what we want simply because we ask. We are here to demand respect. We are here to demand protection and we are here to demand that these companies – McDonald’s you’re first in line! You come out here! Respect us! Protect us and pay us!”
A similar strike was held in Marion last July at the Hardee’s on N.C. 226 South. That strike focused on the demand by fast-food workers to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both events are led by the organization Fight for $15 and a Union.
Both Carroll and Clark spoke at the strike in July at Hardee’s.
The participants in the latest strike said they will keep fighting for the rights of working people and will come back.
“We’ll be back! We’ll be back!” they chanted at the conclusion of Tuesday’s rally.