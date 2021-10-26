Workers hold strike, rally in Marion over union, pay increases and sexual harassment

Standing in front of the fast-food eatery, the seven striking workers held signs and banners saying “All labor has dignity,” “McDonald’s pay $15 now!” and “McDonald’s: Step up for survivors.”

Jason Carroll, a former McDonald’s employee from Marion, spoke about the problem of sexual harassment in the food industry.

“It’s a big problem, not just at McDonald’s, it’s a problem all over low-wage workplaces, not just restaurants, grocery stores, CNAs are also being sexually harassed on the job and it’s time to stop,” Carroll said. “That’s why we are out here. We are also out here to fight for 15. These places make millions off the backs of their workers. They can pay us more than 15 but 15 should be the bare minimum. We are also here for a union because with a union we can fight back against sexual harassment. We can fight for higher wages. We can fight for better health care. We can fight for paid time off. All of these things that we don’t have that the working class desperately needs. We are just here to stand up and fight back.”

Several motorists on West Henderson Street honked their horns and raised their fists as a show of support. But one motorist yelled out “Get a job!” to the working people who were demonstrating for better conditions in their places of employment.