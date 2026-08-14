Alert Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:45 PM EDT Aug 14, 2026 Aug 14, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 10 mph and is expected to impact parts of western Catawba, north-central Lincoln, and southeastern Burke counties until 3:45 PM EDT.Affected Areas:HickoryNewtonConoverLongviewIcardHildebranHickory Regional AirportMountain ViewMaidenSt. StephensWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphHail up to half an inch in diameter Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown aroundMinor hail damage to outdoor objects People are also reading… Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best McDowell County Schools superintendent: Welcome to a new school year Foothills Watershed in Old Fort expanding bike trails, brewing beer Seth Trimble gives reasons for leaving North Carolina basketball to play at Louisville Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled Edwards took ex-aide to Vegas during shutdown. Records tie trip to campaign money Panthers 2026 training camp: Top takeaways ahead of Saturday's preseason week 1 Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Safety Tips:Secure outdoor objects to prevent them from being blown away.Stay indoors and away from windows during the storm.Monitor local radio and television stations for updates and possible warnings.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular After Cristobal, 2 more tropical storms may form in Atlantic. Could they impact North Carolina? The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two more disturbances that could develop into tropical depressions or named systems in the coming days. Watch Now: Related Video Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Trump's secret plane swap: Did Trump rely on Israel intel instead of CIA? Trump's secret plane swap: Did Trump rely on Israel intel instead of CIA? ICE Faces Criticism Over New Electric Shock Gloves Plan ICE Faces Criticism Over New Electric Shock Gloves Plan Recommended for you