McDowell commissioners: Change school board election to partisan race

During Monday’s meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners agreed to ask the state General Assembly to make the local Board of Education election a partisan race.

At this time, election to the McDowell County Board of Education is a nonpartisan matter and it has been that way for many years. School board races throughout North Carolina have traditionally been nonpartisan but that seems to be changing.

On Monday, Commission Vice Chairman David Walker brought up this matter before the other commissioners and it was an addition to that meeting’s agenda. Walker presided over the meeting at the Administrative Building on North Main Street since Chairman Tony Brown did not attend.

Walker said he was asked by local residents about making the Board of Education races a partisan election. He said judicial races in North Carolina are now partisan where the candidates’ political parties are included on the ballot.

“To me, the judge should be the most impartial and the state has made the judges’ elections partisan,” said Walker to The McDowell News on Tuesday.

He said changing the school board election to a partisan matter would provide “full disclosure of the people who are running.”

Walker and Commissioner Brenda Vaughn said 33 other counties in North Carolina have gone to having partisan elections for their boards of education.

State law makes school board elections automatically nonpartisan, but the North Carolina General Assembly has the authority to adjust that rule on a county-by-county basis. Several counties surrounding McDowell now have partisan school board races. They are Rutherford, Cleveland, Caldwell, Madison and Yancey, according to online sources.

Walker said he has spoken with Board of Education Chairman Terry Frank about this and was told that this would not be a problem with the McDowell Board of Education.

Frank told The McDowell News he didn't have a problem with the proposed change.

"I personally have no objections with making the School Board candidate a partisan position," he said to The McDowell News on Tuesday. "There are circumstances where potential great School Board members might not have an opportunity to serve because of a party affiliation whether it be Republican, Democrat or independent. Voters need to research and learn the candidate’s stand on issues and vote accordingly."

"If you’re running for the School Board for the right reasons and voters are aware of your intentions if elected, it should not matter what your affiliation is," he added. "I encourage everyone to make an informed decision when you vote."

“We are trying to accommodate the people who wanted that done,” said Walker on Tuesday.

The matter can be controversial, with some polls showing many people don’t like the idea.

Republicans in North Carolina said having board of education candidates identify by party affiliation during primary and general elections is just providing more information about the candidates and how they feel about certain hot-button issues. But Democrats in the state say it is unnecessary and could bring partisan rancor into how local schools are operated, according to online sources.

McDowell County commissioners, all of whom are Republican, cannot change how the races for the Board of Education are done. Walker said they would ask N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene and N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel, who are also Republican, to introduce legislation in the General Assembly to have this changed.