Weather again impacts school schedules in McDowell County

McDowell County Schools and McDowell Technical Community College will not hold classes in person on Wednesday.
Here is the announcement from MTCC:
"Due to the continued impact of snow accumulation and dangerous road conditions on secondary roads, MTCC will be closed on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Day and evening classes and activities are canceled."
Here is the announcement from McDowell County Schools:
"While temperatures are up and the sunshine has helped with the thaw out, the majority of secondary roads remain snow covered and in no condition for a school commute. As a result, McDowell County Schools will operate on a Virtual Day on Wednesday, January 19.
We want to share some pertinent information since this will be our first Virtual Day of the year:
-PreK and Elementary assignments for the virtual day will be sent through Class
DOJO, posted on school webpages, and shared via social media
-Middle and High School instructions and schedules for the virtual day will be
posted on school webpages, shared via social media and assignments will
be uploaded in Canvas by 10:00 AM.
-Teachers will be available via email or to schedule a Google Meet from 10 AM-3 PM
-Questions about assignments should be directed to the classroom teacher
-We know that some have a greater ability to participate than others during a
Virtual Day due to access to online resources and take this into account. We ask
that students and families do the best they can to engage in tomorrow's activities.
Assignments and due dates will be flexible.
Instructional and support staff with the resources and ability to work from home may do so tomorrow. You will be receiving an email from your principal with specific information for your school. All other staff may report when and if you feel it is safe for you to do so. Just be sure to communicate your work plan with your supervisor.
We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we continue to navigate what Winter Storm Izzy brought our way."