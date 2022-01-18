Weather again impacts school schedules in McDowell County

be uploaded in Canvas by 10:00 AM.

-Teachers will be available via email or to schedule a Google Meet from 10 AM-3 PM

-Questions about assignments should be directed to the classroom teacher

-We know that some have a greater ability to participate than others during a

Virtual Day due to access to online resources and take this into account. We ask

that students and families do the best they can to engage in tomorrow's activities.

Assignments and due dates will be flexible.

Instructional and support staff with the resources and ability to work from home may do so tomorrow. You will be receiving an email from your principal with specific information for your school. All other staff may report when and if you feel it is safe for you to do so. Just be sure to communicate your work plan with your supervisor.

We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we continue to navigate what Winter Storm Izzy brought our way."