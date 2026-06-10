Top Story Spotlight McDowell EMS, 38 other agencies get slice of $10 million in state funding From Staff Reports Jun 10, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell County emergency medical services will receive funding out of a $10 million allotment from the state Rural Health Transformation program.kA 4=2DDlQI0|D@}@C>2=Qm%96 7F?5D 2C6 2H2C565 3J E96 ~77:46 @7 t>6C86?4J |65:42= $6CG:46D 7@C |@3:=6 x?E68C2E65 w62=E9 @G6CD66? 3J E96 }]r] s6A2CE>6?E @7 w62=E9 2?5 wF>2? $6CG:46D]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQI0|D@}@C>2=QmvC2?ED H:== 36 AC@G:565 E@ 4@F?EJ t|$ 286?4:6D :? qFC<6[ r2=5H6==[ r2E2H32 2?5 |4s@H6==[ 2>@?8 @E96C 4@F?E:6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> }rsww$]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQI0|D@}@C>2=Qm%96 7F?5D 2C6 36:?8 7@4FD65 @? QDEC6?8E96?:?8 E96 A2CE:4:A2E:?8 bh 4@F?EJ t|$ H@C<7@C46D 2?5 6IA2?5:?8 CFC2= 4@>>F?:E:6D’ 2446DD E@ >6?E2= 962=E9 2?5 DF3DE2?46 FD6 5:D@C56C EC62E>6?E 2?5 D6CG:46D 36J@?5 E96 :?:E:2= h`` 42==]Qk^Am People are also reading… Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Music, festivals among free things to do this weekend in and around McDowell County Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday See schedule, events at 2026 N.C. Gold Festival, coin show this weekend in McDowell County Hickory NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at home in Newton on Thursday Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners 28th annual Operation Backpack set to begin for McDowell’s students Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids kA 4=2DDlQI0|D@}@C>2=Qmv@G] y@D9 $E6:? D2:5 E92E Q:?G6DE:?8 :? @FC t|$ H@C<7@C46 2?5 6IA2?5:?8 3692G:@C2= 962=E9 D6CG:46D :? E96 CFC2= A2CED @7 E96 DE2E6 H:== 96=A }@CE9 r2C@=:?:2?D 86E E96 42C6 E96J ?665 4=@D6C E@ 9@>6]”k^Am N.C. Gov. Josh Stein speaks during the 41st Annual North Carolina Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony on April 14 at Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro. Allison Lee Isley, Winston-Salem Journal kA 4=2DDlQI0|D@}@C>2=Qm}rsww$ D2:5 E92E :? a_a`[ CFC2= }@CE9 r2C@=:?:2?D 6IA6C:6?465 9:896C C2E6D @7 3@E9 72E2= 5CF8 @G6C5@D6D 2?5 @G6C5@D6\C6=2E65 6>6C86?4J 56A2CE>6?E G:D:ED 4@>A2C65 E@ E9@D6 C2E6D 7@C FC32? }@CE9 r2C@=:?:2?D]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQI0|D@}@C>2=Qm%96 2H2C565 7F?5D 6?23=6 t|$ 286?4:6D E@ 255C6DD E96D6 EC6?5D 3J AC@G:5:?8 >65:42E:@? 7@C @A:@:5 FD6 5:D@C56C[ DFAA@CE:?8 C2A:5 7@==@H\FA 42C6 27E6C @G6C5@D6 6G6?ED[ 2?5 4@??64E:?8 :?5:G:5F2=D E@ EC62E>6?E 2?5 C64@G6CJ D6CG:46D]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQI0|D@}@C>2=Qm“t|$ AC@76DD:@?2=D 2C6 F?:BF6=J A@D:E:@?65 2E E96 :?E6CD64E:@? @7 6>6C86?4J C6DA@?D6 2?5 962=E942C6 56=:G6CJ[ D6CG:?8 2D 2 4C:E:42= =:?< :? E96 4@?E:?FF> @7 42C6 7@C CFC2= 4@>>F?:E:6D[” D2:5 %@> |:E496==[ 49:67 @7 }rsww$V ~77:46 @7 t>6C86?4J |65:42= $6CG:46D]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold their first regular meeting for June. NC Senate transportation chair: 'I love that Elon Musk drives me everywhere' “I love my Tesla, and I love that Elon Musk drives me everywhere." State Board of Elections provides tips for voters as midterm election approaches The state Board of Elections recognizes, however, that many communications come unsolicited and can be confusing to recipients. Small Business Administration offers loans to NC businesses, nonprofits affected by drought McDowell County is one of the counties covered by this disaster declaration. McDowell County property tax rate expected to stay the same in next year's budget “We do absolutely the best we can with the resources that we have,” Brown said. Watch Now: Related Video A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type UNCAPTIONED: Nick Reiner seeking to access trust fund to pay for high-profile lawyer. UNCAPTIONED: Nick Reiner seeking to access trust fund to pay for high-profile lawyer. Sasse's Cancer Drug Breakthrough Gains Momentum Sasse's Cancer Drug Breakthrough Gains Momentum Recommended for you