Top Story Spotlight Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search Mike Conley Jun 8, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion man is facing multiple drug charges after a SWAT Team search.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmx? E96 62C=J >@C?:?8 9@FCD @7 %9FCD52J[ yF?6 c[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 $(p% %62> 6I64FE65 2 ?2C4@E:4D D62C49 H2CC2?E 2E E96 9@>6 @7 ch\J62C\@=5 |2C=@?6 {2BF:?? r2CD@? :? |2C:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmsFC:?8 E96 D62C49[ 56AFE:6D =@42E65 2?5 D6:K65 c` 8C2>D @7 4@42:?6[ ` 8C2> @7 4C24< 4@42:?6[ >2C:;F2?2[ 2? p#\`d C:7=6 2?5 2>>F?:E:@?]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmr2CD@? H2D E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J 2?5 492C865 H:E9 E96 7@==@H:?8ik^Am kF=mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmu6=@?J EC277:4<:?8 :? 4@42:?6k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmu6=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 4@42:?6k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmu6=@?J A@DD6DD:@? H:E9 :?E6?E E@ >2?F724EFC6[ D6== @C 56=:G6C 4@42:?6k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmu6=@?J >2:?E2:?:?8 2 5H6==:?8[ G69:4=6[ @C A=246 7@C 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46Dk^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmu6=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 7:C62C> 3J 2 76=@?k^=:mk^F=m People are also reading… Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music Music, festivals among free things to do this weekend in and around McDowell County Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group See schedule, events at 2026 N.C. Gold Festival, coin show this weekend in McDowell County Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search Hickory NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at home in Newton on Thursday Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where Nonprofits to host community resource fair in Marion with free hot dogs, resources, nonprofits McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmw6 H2D :DDF65 2 S`c_[___ D64FC65 3@?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmQ%9:D 2CC6DE :D E96 C6DF=E @7 E96 4@?E:?F65 565:42E:@? @7 @FC E62> E@ C6>@G6 :==682= 5CF8D 7C@> @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D[Q D2:5 r9:67 s6AFEJ }2E92? |246] QsCF8 EC277:4<:?8 92D ?@ A=246 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ 2?5 H6 H:== 4@?E:?F6 H@C<:?8 H:E9 @FC =2H 6?7@C46>6?E A2CE?6CD E@ 9@=5 @776?56CD 244@F?E23=6]Qk^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 D2:5 :E H@F=5 =:<6 E@ E92?< E96 |2C:@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2?5 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D 7@C E96:C 2DD:DE2?46 H:E9 E9:D :?G6DE:82E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am In the early morning hours of Thursday, June 4, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of 49-year-old Marlone Laquinn Carson in Marion. 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child An investigation that began after a runaway juvenile from McDowell was located has led to the arrest of a South Carolina man on felony child s… Marion couple charged after kids test positive for meth, marijuana Both were charged with four counts each of exposing a child to a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse. Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge The shooting happened in Newton on May 11. Iredell County Animal Services capture 2 more wild horses; 1 horse continues to roam free The reported owners of the horses were charged in May due to the escape. 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