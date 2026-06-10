Alert Featured Top Story Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voter to decide this fall Mike Conley Jun 10, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held their first regular meeting for June on Monday at the County Administrative Offices. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS The McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard a report from Library Director Marlan Brinkley about the county library’s summer reading program for children and adults alike. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley This November, voters in McDowell County will likely be asked to decide whether the local sales tax should be increased.kAmpE |@?52J’D C68F=2C >66E:?8[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD F?2?:>@FD=J 28C665 E@ 42== 7@C 2 C676C6?5F> 5FC:?8 E96 72== 6=64E:@? 23@FE 2? :?4C62D6 @7 E96 D2=6D E2I] r@>>:DD:@?6C !2EC:4< t==:D >256 2 >@E:@? E@ AFE @? 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Shuttles to run from three parking areas McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Music, festivals among free things to do this weekend in and around McDowell County Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday See schedule, events at 2026 N.C. Gold Festival, coin show this weekend in McDowell County Hickory NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at home in Newton on Thursday Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music 1,000 jobs coming to North Carolina in new Corning, Amazon data center deal Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners 28th annual Operation Backpack set to begin for McDowell’s students kAmp D2=6D E2I :D 4@==64E65 3J 2 D6==6C 7C@> 2 3FJ6C @? 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